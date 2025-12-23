Notes from the Boneyard: Diamond Geezer

I remember being in an Italian retstarant in London, minding my own business, when a random guy approached and sat beside me and started to talk.

He introduced himself as a jewellery maker, giving me his name.

He wasn’t weird or anything, he was quite pleasant.

His wife was with him too.

They had an air of prestige about them.

During the course of the conversation he told me that John Cooper Clarke wrote a song about him called ‘Diamond Geezer’.

I didn’t know if he was telling the truth or not, I had just met the guy.

I declined their offer to stay in the restaurant and drink another bottle of wine with them.

I was already tipsy.

I bid them farewell and wished them well in their jewellery ventures and went back to my room at the Columbia Hotel to slumber.

That weekend I was in Glastonbury and went to see John Cooper Clarke perform.

By total coincidence, the very first song he performed was ‘Diamond Geezer’.

After his show I met him backstage.

Before speaking a word, he put his arm around me and we immediately started singing The Everly Brothers songs.

We’d never met before.

After the singalong, I asked him about the Diamond Geezer song and he confirmed he did write it for that guy who I met in the Italian restaurant.

He was telling the truth after all.

I then Googled this mysterious diamond geezer and it turns out he’s a multi billionaire who makes jewellery for people like Victoria Beckham and Beyoncé.

I think he did the jewellery for their weddings or something.

Maybe I shoulda stayed for that bottle of wine, there coulda been a gem or two in it for me.

Strange but true.