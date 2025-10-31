By Mark McCausland

They call this the spooky season. I feel comfort in these crisp months.

It feels like a good time to recharge…

The soul is calling out for hibernation.

I’ll surrender to it. In saying that, I’ve promised myself I won’t do any more gigs this year, but I’ve said yes to opening for Babyshambles next month.

The arrangement is very loose. I’m still unsure which city or cities they want me for. Liverpool was mentioned in passing.

I did try to talk myself out of it the gig. Told them I’d depress the party atmosphere. Put the punters to sleep.

But they insist. I’m easily convinced.

It’s an excuse to hang with friends who I don’t normally get to see.

I may extend the trip and stay in England a few days extra.

My friend Joe frim Sheffield informs me that he has just written a stage play that will be running throughout the month. If I’m not feeling too fragile after the ‘Shambles, I may just go witness the play and have a pint while I’m at it.

After all, there is nothing warmer than a cold pint..

I’d also like to take a moment to reflect on the recent release of ‘The Spin’, and send a massive thanks to the wonderful people of Omagh for coming along to the opening night.

It’s a humbling feeling to see it received so well by so many around the country.

Feels like closure now on that chapter… for those who are looking for a souvenir of the movie, don’t forget that the soundtrack album is available.

Johnny has a few copies in the Boneyard.

Or the most direct way to support the artist (me) and put bread on my table is by ordering straight from McKowksi.com or just by giving me a shout.

Feels like a good Christmas present if you ask me…

Anyway, for now I slink back, retreat, and try to digest everything that’s been happening on this rollercoaster ride.

Time to take my foot off the throttle and get off the fast lane. There is zero rush.