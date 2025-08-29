Notes from the Boneyard: McKowski’s travel hacks

A few tips for travellers.

Firstly, pack light. I think it was Kerouac who once said, “If you own a rug, you own too much”. Take this logic on the road with you. Your phone, your wallet and your passport is plenty.

Why pay the extortionist carpark fees that airports inflict upon you? Don’t be an idiot.

You’re better off travelling down the night before, spending the same money on a hotel close to the airport with free parking and a cab to the airport from there.

You’ll be well-rested and break even on what you woulda paid at the car park.

When boarding, don’t board. Wait to until every last human is on that plane before you get off your seat at the gate.

Why stand in line for an hour? Take your time and catch up on some emails. The plane isnt going anywhere without you.

Same as above, only for when the plane lands.

Everyone gets up from their seat immediately, only to stand there, hunched over like an idiot for 20 minutes. Sit your ground. What’s the rush? Wait until they open the door and start to exit plane.

Take these easy steps for a much less stressful journey.

You’ll thank me for it.