Running out of steam. There isn’t much left in the tank. But somehow you forge on into the void. Destination unknown.

You’ve dug yourself out from under an avalanche, and now there’s a mountain to climb. After that, who knows.

Yet you keep going.

You realise you can’t stop now. The pay-off you are searching for now seems within reach, just beyond the next hurdle.

But once you get there, then what? Will it be enough? Will it all have been worth it? Will you be content with your achievement? Or will it still not suffice? And then will you keep on searching for the next pot of gold?

You look back to see how far you’ve already come, across the hard terrain and landscape that stretches beyond the human eye.

Are you willing to do all that again? And then when will the road end? Do you keep going until death swallows you up, on a never-ending mission to attain the unattainable? To fill an unfillable hole.

When will enough be enough? The answer is never. Surrender to the realisation that this is just what you do. It’s survival. How to stay sane in an insane world. Trying to make sense of it is futile.

You can’t rationalise the irrational. All you can do is keep moving.

Don’t question it or you get tangled up in the weeds. Just forge forward, glide ahead with ease. At your own pace. There is no race.

Don’t get caught up trying to reason with wolves you meet along the way. Just avoid them. Whatever it is that you seek will actually come to find you in the end. Maybe it already has.

Maybe what you are searching for could be right back where you started. Perhaps this isn’t a straight line after all, and all this time you have been travelling in one big circle. Finding your way back home.

Who knows what or why the journey, but some day it will all make some kind of logic. And maybe that’s the treasure chest.

And that moment when you finally make sense of it all, you find out that absolutely nothing makes sense.