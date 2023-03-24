Looking back over the wrong shoulder I came to the realisation that the Boneyard article has now been running for close to ten years.

It’s a strange and worrying thing to know that you have been reading my thoughts on a weekly basis for this length of time. You are all my therapists. Peeking into my diary.

Have I let too much out

of the bag in all these

years?

Have I revealed myself and painted a disturbing picture of my inner workings? I hope I have retained a bit of mystery and left you guessing as to whether I’m telling the truth or not. I rarely reread what I have written.

It’s straight from brain to paper.

Like right now. I didn’t know what I’d start to write before I started tapping. Yet here we are.

I discovered recently that my mum has kept almost every article in the past decade in a box in the attic. That’s one heck of a lot of paper.

That’s the Boneyard archives right there.

So before they get lost to the sands of time forevermore, me and my good pal Chris, who does the illustrations, have decided to archive it all digitally, with our very own website. We’ve dumped a few articles on there for now, and will update it at irregular intervals whenever it tickles us to do so.

There’s a picture section with hundreds of sketches inked by Chris, a ‘notes’ section with a bunch of articles, some other random info and a tape deck ‘listen’ section where you can listen to some music and noise made at Boneyard studios. It’s a house of fun. You can find us at www.notesfromthe boneyard.com.

Head on in, put the feet up, get cosy and make yourself at home. Welcome to the Boneyard.

– McKOWSKi