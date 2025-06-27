A friend at work recently told me a story and which, while heartbreakingly sad, was also weirdly inspirational. Once upon a time, this friend – who shall remain nameless – had a chocolate Labrador called Marley.

Marley, as will happen to all of us, fell into poor health as the years piled on and eventually lost a lot of his previous mobility and vitality. In the latter months of his life, Marley was on regular medication from the vet’s, medication which was designed to lessen the worst ravages of old age. However, at 14-years-old, which would have made him 78 in human years, Marley’s quality of life had severely diminished compared to his younger days and what is more, his trajectory through said life was inevitably coming to an end.

Eventually my friend was given the news that he had long dreaded. The vet had done all he or she could, and it would only be a kindness to let Marley go.

As you might imagine, this was a difficult time for my friend and his family. Marley had been a constant presence in the house since he was a puppy. Letting go in those circumstances was never going to be easy. And yet, for Marley’s sake, it had to be done.

The following weeks and months were heavy with grief. Marley was gone, though his presence lingered, not least because his photo remained in pride of place in the kitchen.

In due course, it was suggested that my friend should perhaps find another dog in a bid to cut through his grief, but he wasn’t interested; the pain was too fresh.

After it was again suggested, he reluctantly agreed that perhaps – just perhaps – it might be a good idea. To that end, he and his wife went to look at a Cocker Spaniel pup they had found for sale. They visited the dog.

They paid a deposit but eventually they decided the dog wasn’t for them. Something felt wrong and most of all, it wasn’t Marley the chocolate lab they had known and loved.

Some days later, despondent still, my friend took a call from his daughter whom, he realised straight away, was as excited as she was emotional.

Something was definitely up.

That something turned out to be a four-year-old chocolate lab she had found for sale online.

In fact, not only was it a chocolate lab, it was a chocolate lab called Marley – only this time, it was a girl.

Naturally, the couple was sceptical. They were curious, but guarded. Still, they went to see her. And slowly, cautiously, they began to feel that unmistakable pull – a sense of something right.

In the end, Marley the female chocolate lab came to live with my friend and for everyone concerned, this was a win-win.

New Marley – who bears an uncanny resemblance to Old Marley – had found a loving home whilst this man and his family were suddenly on new path, one which wound gently upwards and away from mourning.

When my nameless friend told me this story, I was honestly dumbfounded. Was there a higher power at work here? Was this just a fantastic coincidence? Did the universe conspire to help?

Undoubtedly, there are things at work in this world that we cannot see never mind understand. But whatever the case, just when this family was missing Marley the chocolate lab the most, Marley the chocolate lab appeared on the scene.

“You couldn’t make it up?” I remember him saying.

These days my friend is back walking with his dog; something that Old Marley unfortunately couldn’t do in his later years. The temperament of the two dogs, he says, is remarkably similar too – quiet, calm and reassuring. Another fantastic coincidence?

Sometimes, during these walks, this man and his canine companion will encounter neighbours, some of whom will stop and chat.

“I thought your dog wasn’t well,” they’ll say, noting New Marley and her humming vigour.

He grins and replies, “Wait til you hear this…”