Only now, that the fines have been issued by police, has this so-called Prime Minster seen fit to apologise for his actions.
Only now, has Boris Johnston and his partying cronies admitted they were in the wrong by attending numerous gatherings at a time when they themselves were demanding that the rest of us remained in lockdown. Only now, is Boris Johnston portraying any semblance of contrition.
Would Boris have apologised if he and his merry band had avoided penalties for attending these parties? His tardy and faux regret suggests otherwise.
In all likelihood,the situation wouldn’t be as dire if Number 10 had initially admitted wrong doing had taken place when concerns were first raised. However, that didn’t happen and we were left with a bumbling premier and a string of sycophantic supporters repeatedly denying that no parties had taken place and paradoxically, if there had been, no restrictions were breached.
All in all, this is a sad state of affairs. It’s sad because so many people suffered during the Covid lockdowns. It’s sad because people were prevented from paying their last respects to dying relatives.
It’s also sad because, whilst these restrictions were live, the people who had conceived of them in the first place, were flagrantly ignoring the rules.
History remembers every Prime Minister simply because they held office. But Boris will be remembered more for holding the public in contempt, the lies that were told and most risibly of all, because this so-called Prime Minister was the first in history to have broken the law whilst in office.
Should he resign? He should, but he won’t. Recent history has shown that this so-called leader has a congenital inability to demonstrate even a shred of dignity.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Treating the public with contempt
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
You can share this post!