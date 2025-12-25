2025 Tyrone GAA Review of the Year-February

FEBRUARY REVIEW

TYRONE endure a terrible month in the National Football League with three defeats on the spin leaving their Division One status in real peril. They suffer a resounding 1-23 to 0-18 loss at the home of the All-Ireland champions in the Athletic Grounds, never recovering from a first half 1-14 to 0-3 deficit. Two pointers after the break from Darren McCurry and Michael McKernan help close the gap. They then lose narrowly 0-12 to 0-10 away in Castlebar against Mayo, outscored 0-5 to 0-1 across the final quarter. Peter Teague, Aidan Clarke and Niall Devlin each put in admirable shifts at the back but from a creative point of view there was slim pickings from the visitors who struggled for any fluency. Their campaign then took another blow as they squandered a promising lead against Kerry at Pomeroy going under to the David Clifford inspired visitors 3-13 to 2-13, Clifford with a hat-trick of goals. Darragh Canavan and Mark Bradley netted for the hosts.

TYRONE Ladies suffered their second consecutive National Football League loss at St Paul’s, Lurgan against the reigning Division One champions Armagh, with 11-points separating the sides. Tyrone failed to score after the interval, and a yellow card to corner forward Chloe McCaffrey midway through the second period left them with a tough task. They bounce back however at Swinford narrowly beating Mayo 1-15 to 2-11. The reintroduction of Sorcha Gormley, Aoife McGahan and influential attacker Niamh O’Neill changed the complexion of the game with all three scoring while the accuracy of top scorer Chloe McCaffrey helped steer them over the line. In their next outing Tyrone concede four goals to Kerry at Garvaghey losing 4-5 to 1-7. Sorcha Gormley got the goal for the home side.

THE Tyrone senior hurlers came out second best in their derby encounter with Donegal at O’Donnell Park, 1-20 to 0-13. They missed a penalty late on through Michael Little and then had two players sent off on a day to forget in Letterkenny. The following week they fall short against Meath 2-22 to 2-14 at Garvaghey though the displays of Mickey Coyle, Fionn Corry and Francie Hurson in defence, Corey Bell at midfield and Aidan Woods up front augurs well for the future.

SEAMUS Woods, a man who has served GAA in Tyrone and beyond with great distinction for more than half a century, was the recipient of a prestigious President’s Award at a ceremony in Croke Park.

TYRONE camogs lose by a single point against Roscommon in their Div 3A league opener. Grainne McDonald, normally an outfield player, did extremely well in nets with Eimear Colton unavailable.

DEAN Maguirc Carrickmore came agonisingly close to clinching their first ever Ulster Schools MacLarnon Cup title only to lose out to Patrician High 1-10 to 0-12 in the replay. It looked like Ryan McCallan had propelled his school to the promised land when he slotted home an injury-time point, but their opponents then swooped for two late scores at the other end.

ARON McDonnell was the hero with his 56th minute goal clinching Ulster glory for St John’s Dromore in the Ulster Schools Bearnageeha Cup Final against Dominican Portstewart. He instinctively finished to the net at the end of a swift team move to put the Tyrone side ahead for the first time.

SOUTH West College defeated the holders New York at the Connacht Centre of Excellence to bring home the Corn na Mac Léinn Cup for the first time in the College’s history. Two goals from man of the match Dromore’s Paudi Dillon and two from James Corry, as well as one from Tiarnan McKenna dethroned the 2023 and 2024 champions.

ST Columba’s Glenties survived a massive second half rally from St Pat‘s Academy Dungannon to seal a single point win in the Ulster Ladies Schools Under-20 ‘B’ Final.

THE contribution of Dungannon teacher Caroline McGrath to ladies football was celebrated when Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Mícheál Naughton presented her with the Club Coach of the Year Award at the 2024 LGFA National Volunteer Awards at Croke Park.