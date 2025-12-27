2025 Tyrone GAA Review of the Year- April

APRIL REVIEW

REIGNING All-Ireland champions Armagh pip Tyrone in a classic at Clones 0-23 to 0-22 to advance to the Ulster Senior Championship Final. Rory Grugan steered over the winner from in front of the posts, just after the hooter had sounded. Man of the match is Darren McCurry with 0-10 to his name. In the first round Tyrone accounted for Cavan 1-24 to 0-20 in Omagh maintaining their unbeaten run of championship matches against the Breffni Blues stretching back a full 42 years. Conn Kilpatrick buried a late goal to seal victory and 13 players got their names on the scoresheet for the Red Hands.

TYRONE secured the Ulster Minor League Jim McGuigan Cup after edging past Donegal 1-15 to 1-13 in a hugely entertaining battle at sun drenched Maghera. A 47th minute Cathal Farley goal was a key score. The team then began their hunt for Ulster Minor Championship honours with an emphatic 2-19 to 0-3 victory over Fermanagh at Healy Park, Eoin Long scoring with 1-5.

TYRONE retained their Ulster Under-20 Championship title after an epic extra-time tussle with Donegal at Owenbeg winning 1-19 to 2-14. A flurry of spectacular two pointers in that additional period made all the difference for the Red Hands, Eoin McElholm, Ruairi McCullagh and sub Shea McDermott splitting the posts. In the semi-final Tyrone pummelled Derry into near-total submission, winning 3-12 to 0-19, the Oak Leafers with a few late scores. Eoin McElholm scored 1-3 from play, with Conor O’Neill and Conal Devlin also raising green flags. The previous week Tyrone surged clear of Armagh 3-15 to 1-11 in a lively Ulster quarter-final. The reigning champions blitzed the spirited Orchard boys with three goals in the last quarter, Conall Sheehy, Eoin McElholm and sub Noah Grimes with the crisp finishes to the back of the net.

FOUR first half goals were enough to see the Tyrone U-20 hurlers into their first ever All-Ireland Final following a hard-fought victory over Wicklow in the semi-final. Liam Griffiths scored two goals.

TYRONE senior hurlers slumped to an agonising 1-24 to 2-16 loss in Aughrim as their Christy Ring campaign failed to ignite in the manner in which they would have hoped. Kiefer Morgan and Aidan Kelly found the net late on. They then lost 1-29 to 2-15 to Meath in Trim, despite a fine goal from Rory Weir. A 5-18 to 0-10 thumping by Donegal left Stephen McGarry’s side in a perilous position.

A PHENOMENAL performance from Omagh CBS saw them clinch back-to-back Oisin McGrath Cup titles against St Pat’s Maghera –though a scorekeeping blunder meant that it took a full 24 hours to actually clarify that they were champions.

FOUR second-half goals proved crucial as Tyrone Senior Ladies edged over the line against Fermanagh in a keenly-contested Ulster Intermediate Championship preliminary round tie at Kinawley winning 4-10 to 3-11. A late goal by captain Aoibhinn McHugh goal was vital.

TYRONE’S Under-14 girls delivered a dominant performance to capture the Ulster Platinum title, overpowering Derry in a one-sided final at Garvaghey. From the first whistle, Barry Collins’ side set the tone with slick, expansive football. The Tyrone Under-16 girls though come up short against Cavan in the Ulster Ladies Platinum Final despite an early goal from Katie Marley.

DROMORE rolled through the gears in the second-half to clinch back-to-back Jim Devlin Cup titles against Donaghmore at Fr Peter Campbell Park in Coalisland. Sean McNabb scored four fine points from play. Ardboe claimed their first Frank O’Neill Cup title with a one point victory over hosts Omagh at O’Neill’s Healy Park.

ON the opening day of action in the Junior League Clann na nGael took the derby spoils away to Urney; while a first competitive game for Omagh Thirds ends in defeat against Tattyreagh. There were also wins in ACL Div 3A for Errigal Ciaran III, Derrytresk and Brackaville.

THE Tyrone Minor Camogs’ valiant bid to retain their All-Ireland C Championship title fell short against a goal-hungry Wicklow side at Kinnegad. Catherine Moohan top scored with 0-5.