2025 Tyrone GAA Review of the Year- August

AUGUST REVIEW

A GOLDEN goal entering the closing minutes of the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final at Croke Park proved decisive in helping Tyrone Ladies claim the Mary Quinn Cup at the expense of Laois 2-16 to 1-13. Katie Rose Muldoon grabbed her goal opportunity to give Tyrone the platform that they needed to press home for victory in the closing stages. Niamh O’Neill struck over seven points.

HIGH drama unfolded at both ends of the table in the final round of fixtures in ACL Division One. Trillick finished top and secured a place in the league final by virtue of score difference over Errigal Ciaran. Errigal sealed second place thanks to a win in Dungannon. At the opposite end of the table a disappointing campaign for relegated Derrylaughan came to a conclusion when they were well-beaten at home by Moortown. St Malachy’s fended off Omagh days earlier to all but secure their top flight status. Gortin couldn’t get out of the bottom two but they made sure that they kept matters in their own hands with a one point success at home to Carrickmore. Pomeroy lost at home to Loughmacrory to go in the play-offs to survive. Earlier in the month Paul Donaghy hit an incredible 0-20 personal scoring tally for the Clarkes in their victory over Trillick. The last surviving unbeaten run fell by the wayside with Donaghmore securing an emphatic 13 point victory over parish rivals Galbally. The Pearses are then on the wrong end of a heavy loss against Loughmacrory. Omagh halted a six-game slump that had left them hovering just above the drop zone by fending off Pomeroy.

CLONOE continue their seemingly inexorable march towards the ACL Division Two title with successive victories over promotion rivals Eglish and Moy. The Rahillys title is rubber stamped at home to Greencastle. Moy pip Beragh thanks to a Ryan Coleman last gasp point. Stewartstown finish bottom after a loss to Killeeshil while Owen Roes also get the better of them. Aghyaran produce their best performance of the season to date against Coalisland; Drumquin’s fine home form sees them past Greencastle; two wins in four days against Killeeshil and Aghyaran eases the pressure on Aghaloo. Rock have the minimum to spare at home to Owen Roes and Greencastle; Kildress win four on the spin; Killeeshil and Fintona end their tie deadlocked; but a damaging home defeat to Aghyaran means the Pearses head into the relegation playoffs.

A BLISTERING scoring spree just after half-time made all the difference in the Division 3A league decider which saw Cookstown come good when it mattered to take the title and promotion to Intermediate level for 2026 a Clogher’s expense. Carl McGuigan scored the crucial goal. Sigersons make home advantage count against Eskra; and Drumragh swept past Augher. Derrytresk are presented with the Div 3B trophy following their victory over Brackaville.

BRACKAVILLE staged the ultimate smash and grab to knock Tattyreagh out of the Junior Championship winning in Augher 2-16 to 3-12. Right at the death midfielder Conor Stock proved to be the match winner with a stunning goal. The other Preliminary Round contest sees Derrytresk power past Donaghmore IIIs 3-14 to 1-9. Eoin McNally and Pat Campbell (twice) were the goalscorers. In the first round Augher took the derby spoils against Eskra 3-9 to 0-13, the excellent Declan Connolly with an early Augher goal. Clogher thump Omagh Thirds 9-17 to 0-6, Marc McConnell with a goal hat-trick and Cookstown show no mercy for Killyman winning 3-24 to 0-3.

ARDBOE Minors won the Grade One Championship for the first time in 13 years with victory over Carrickmore in the final. Loughmacrory Minors won the Grade Two Championship team as they accounted for Drumragh in the decider and complete the double with league success against Cappagh. Drumquin ensured their place on the roll of honour at youth level in 2025 when they had five points to spare over a gallant Castlederg side in an entertaining Grade Three Minor Championship Final. The Derg boys though do account for Gortin in the subsequent League Final. Fintona produce an impressively accomplished performance against Clogher to clinch the Grade Four Minor Championship title.

DUNGANNON Ladies announced their clear intentions to be Senior Championship contenders when holding off a late rally by holders St Macartan’s in the first round. Two first half goals from full-forward Aine McNulty were key. Aoife Horisk stars for Errigal Ciaran as they power past Omagh. Aghyaran accounted for Fintona scoring three goals in an eleven-point win in the Ladies Intermediate Championship Prem Round, while a Dromore fightback against Clonoe comes up just short. Drumragh reached the winning line one point in front of hosts Donaghmore in the Junior Cship Prem Round, while Aghaloo edge out Tattyreagh. Sigersons rattled home five goals en route to victory over Pomeroy.

OMAGH clinched the Senior Reserve Championship title in Loughmacrory with a thrilling derby victory over Killyclogher 2-17 to 1-14. Antain McGinn and Dan Haigney are their goalscorers.

STRABANE Sigersons claimed their first Junior Reserve Football Championship title in three decades when they narrowly defeated a gritty Tattyreagh side at Páirc Naomh Eoghain, the unnerving Oran White planting a late winning free.

TYRONE Masters are on the verge of a historic five-in-a-row after overcoming Dublin with a superb performance in the All-Ireland semi-final showdown at Kingspan Breffni, Stephen O’Neill with a couple of goals.