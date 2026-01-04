2025 Tyrone GAA Review of the Year- Decemeber

DECEMBER REVIEW

BATTLING Clogher eventual doused the ‘Great Fire’ brought by London champions Tara to drizzly Stewartstown to progress into the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Junior Championship on 1 2-11 to 1-13 scoreline. A winning point by Sean Bogue deep (real deep!) into injury time helped the relieved Eire Ogs pip the British champions to cap off an unforgettable 2025 season.

DREAMS of a first ever All-Ireland Club final place for a Tyrone hurling team were shattered during the final quarter clash which saw Carrickmore Eire Ogs fall to devastating scoring blitz from Tooreen of Mayo at Breffni Park- 1-28 to 1-17. Bryan McGurk’s goal and some superb displays throughout the field from Shea Munroe, Aidan Kelly, Cormac Munroe and Conor Grogan ensured that the Tyrone and Ulster champions were very much in contention for long periods.

THE Éire Óg camogs were in no mood to let this golden opportunity pass them by, and their sheer relentlessness was rewarded with a historic All-Ireland Junior B Championship title as they got the better of St Kevins. First-half goals from dual star Sorcha Gormley and Leanne McKernan paved the way for a superb ending to an already glorious season.

TYRONE dusted off a few cobwebs for the long season ahead as they played out a draw with hosts Fermanagh in an inter-county challenge game at St Patrick’s Park in Tempo. Matthew McGleenan scored a Tyrone goal.

OMAGH CBS did extremely well to wrestle back control of the contest in a hard-earned victory over Patrician High, ensuring their pathway to the quarter-finals of the MacRory Cup, a game-winning goal by sub Vincent Lowry key. St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon also progressed into the last eight beating Southwest Donegal, but St Joseph’s Donaghmore bowed out in the playoffs to Our Lady’s Castleblaney.

HOLDERS Omagh CBS came up short in the Ulster Schools Rannafast Cup Final at the Dub in Belfast when they were narrowly beaten by St.Pat’s Maghera in a cracking encounter.

A PHYSICALLY stronger and more direct St.Pats Maghera side claimed this season’s Corn na Og title thanks to a convincing victory over St.Patrick’s Academy Dungannon in Stewartstown.

SACRED Heart Omagh’s brave bid to win the Ulster Schools Loch an Iuir title just came up short at The Dub in Belfast when they lost out to Lecale Trinity Downpatrick in the final.

THE Tyrone County chairman has thrown down the gauntlet to clubs to do more in tackling the issue of fixture schedule congestion. Addressing delegates at the annual Convention in Garvaghey, where he was returned to the top seat unopposed to serve another twelve months in his post, Martin Sludden warned that despite Tyrone continuing to have a club championship ‘the envy of the rest of the country’ too much was being asked of its players.

AN Edendork dual player who has made her mark in underage County squads in both codes has picked up a fourth Ulster Ladies PPS All-Star award. Catherine Moohan, a student at St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon, has now secured back-to-back Post Primary Schools Ulster Ladies honours in both camogie and football.