2025 Tyrone GAA Review of the Year- July

JULY REVIEW

TYRONE lost out to a David Clifford-inspired Kerry in the All-Ireland Senior semi-final showdown in sweltering conditions at Croke Park 1-20 to 0-17. Tyrone led early on 0-5 to 0-2 with Ciarán Daly and Eoin McElholm among the scorers, but Clifford theN took command scoring 1-9. Darragh Canavan finished Tyrone’s top scorer with 0-7.

TYRONE’S ninth All-Ireland Minor title was secured after an epic 1-16 to 1-15 nail-biting triumph over Kerry at Newbridge. Padraig Donaghy received the famous Thomas Markham trophy from GAA President, Jarlath Burns. It was Fintona’s Diarmuid Martin who fired over the winning score, while his fellow clubmate Peter Colton netted a vital second half penalty.

DIVISION One of the ACL is in full flow in mid-summer. Errigal Ciaran edge an entertaining derby clash with Carrickmore; leaders Dungannon thump struggling Pomeroy; Killyclogher register a fine victory at home to Donaghmore; Ardboe see off a determined Gortin; Trillick are too strong for Omagh; Galbally go joint top after a resounding success at home to Dromore and then a battling win away to Ardboe. Later in the month Donaghmore and Loughmacrory share the spoils, the latter then hammer Omagh; Errigal also see off St Enda’s at Healy Park; Derrylaughan get their first win away to Killyclogher; and young Padraig Dillon records a brilliant sixteen points for Dromore against Moortown.

MOY make home advantage count against fellow promotion chasers Eglish in ACL Division Two; Naomh Eoghan strike for a late winner at the Rock; Owen Roes hit three goals at home to Kildress; Greencastle stay unbeaten at Aghaloo’s expense; Drumquin make it three wins on the spin with Fintona the visitors. The Pearses also concede seven goals to Eglish this month; and Beragh are 12 points better off than Aghyaran come the final whistle. Leaders Clonoe also dispatch with the St Davog’s a week later; and just fend off Owen Roes at Glenmornan. Killeeshil’s wait for their first points of the season continues after visiting Beragh take the points. Kildress secure a massive result to end a three game winning streak for Drumquin.

HOSTS Eskra set the scoring pace from opening doors to run out clear-cut winners over Castlederg in ACL Division 3A; Clogher take the spoils from their visit to Clanabogan to tackle Drumragh and also display their scoring prowess against Strabane. The Sigersons do seal the bragging rights against local rivals Castlederg. Cookstown get the better of the Sarsfields and Glenelly sweep past Augher on the road. Urney move up to third place in the Division 3B league table thanks to a nine point success at home to Donaghmore Thirds; while Brackaville dent second place Tattyreagh’s title prospects. Derrytresk then account for the Tatts a week later to wrap up the title.

TYRONE Ladies register an enthralling 4-17 to 4-14 extra-time win over Westmeath in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship semi-final at Carrick-on-Shannon. The resilience and quality of the likes of Niamh O’Neill (1-6) and Aoife Horisk (2-5) really shone through.

OMAGH St Enda’s U16 captain Jayden Lloyd lifted the Tyrone Grade 1 Hurling Championship trophy Garvaghey, as his side triumphed over a talented Naomh Colum Cille team to bridge a thirty two year gap since St Enda’s last won the Juvenile title.

CANAVAN’S was the venue and reminiscing and reflection were the order of the night as the Tyrone’s Ulster Championship winning team of 1973 met for an evening of fun, laughter and nostalgia. The event was the brainchild of ex-Killyman and Tyrone star Mickey Hughes who along with Aidan McMahon worked closely together to get as many of the players as possible on board.

IN the Ladies ACL Division One Trillick maintained their perfect start with a fourth win on the bounce as they easily accounted for Cappagh. The Reds underlined their strength once again as they hit six goals at Ballinamullan. Second-placed Omagh secured a third victory against visitors Moortown at St Patrick’s Park. In the game of the night in the top tier Dungannon sealed a 5-17 to 2-16 home win against Carrickmore. A 2-8 to 0-6 home win by Kildress over relegation haunted Dromore kept the Tones top of the Division Two table. Aghyaran kept the pressure on the leaders as they beat Moy getting seven goals in the process.

REIGNING All-Ireland champions Tyrone Masters finished joint-top of the table following a 2-13 to 0-7 win over Antrim at Cargin. Mark Donnelly scored two goals.