2025 Tyrone GAA Review of the Year-June

JUNE REVIEW

TYRONE Seniors hit their shell-shocked opponents with an explosion of scores down the home stretch to deliver a decisive knockout blow against Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park winning 0-23 to 0-16. Mattie Donnelly, Ciaran Daly, Kieran McGeary and Niall Morgan were among the shining lights for the victors. Tyrone’ marched into the last eight courtesy of a brilliant display against Cavan that saw them record their highest-ever points total at Brewster Park (0-31).

TYRONE Minors haven’t lost a single, solitary match all year and that streak is maintained with a 2-12 to 1-8 triumph over Roscommon in the All-Ireland semi-final at a rain-sodden Breffni Park. Peter Colton and Joel Kerr are the goalscorers. In the round before they dispatch with Cork 1-21 to 1-12 victory at Portlaoise. Cathal Farley with an early goal.

TWO trips west yield no reward for Loughmacrory in Division One as they go under to both Dromore and Trillick on successive weekends. Omagh withstand a ferocious second half comeback on the road to newly promoted Gortin. Dungannon kept up their momentum as they overran neighbours Donaghmore, Errigal Ciaran come from behind to beat Edendork; and Ardboe prove too strong for Killyclogher. St Mary’s do emerge winners in a cracking derby with St Enda’s.

MARK Carson proved to be the Greencastle hero converting a two point free with the last kick of the game to ensure his team draw at home to Fintona in Division Two. The Pearses though do seal a maximum two point haul at home to Beragh. The Red Knights produced an impressive display to comfortably see off the challenge of Kildress the week before; Owen Roes take the derby spoils at home to Aghyaran in a thriller with Cathal McShane starring; and Conor Traynor converts a last gasp winning two point free for Naomh Eoghan away to Coalisland. Leaders Eglish are handed a severe test by Owen Roes before prevailing while promotion chasing Clonoe thump Kildress.

DRUMRAGH register a convincing victory at home to Eskra in Division 3A to stay in touch with leaders Clogher who score five goals at Castlederg. The Sarsfields hit the net six times next time out away to Augher. Cookstown account for Glenelly away; while Sigersons take care of Eskra on the road. They also register home wins over Castlederg and Augher this month. Tattyreagh closed the gap on leaders Derrytresk to just two points in 3B thanks to a comfortable victory away to Killyman. The Hill men’s juggernaut shows no sign of stopping as they made it nine wins out of nine when proving too strong for Omagh Thirds. Urney moved up to joint-third in the league table when they secure a deserved victory over Brackaville.

TYRONE Ladies reach the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship semi-finals after an epic extra-time 2-20 to 2-15 victory over Fermanagh. Sorcha Gormley summoned the energy to drag the game by the scruff of the neck, landing 2-1 without reply deep into extra-time. In the final group game before that Tyrone secure a three point win against Down at Pairc Esler 1-14 to 1-11. The midfield partnership of Meabh Mallon and Aoibhinn McHugh are excellent throughout.

TYRONE senior camogs lose out narrowly to Wicklow 1-12 to 1-9 in an absorbing All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship group stage encounter at Derrytresk, Emer Cunningham with the goal. Armagh have too much attacking power next time out winning 3-19 to 1-7, and they then suffer a battling 2-19 to 2-11 loss against Laois to bow out. Substitute Roisin McErlean’s 1-4 haul kept the Red Hands in contention until late in the game.

COOKSTOWN claimed the Grade 1 U14 League title at the expense of Carrickmore and then account for Omagh in the Championship Final to complete the double. Eglish justified their favourites tag to complete the Grade Two U14 double when they had seven points to spare over a talented Fintona side in the league final at Galbally. Killeeshil helped make up for the disappointment of losing out in the Championship final when they claimed the Grade Three U14 League title with a narrow victory over Moy. Clann na nGael boys complete the U14 Grade 4 League and Championship double.

LOUGHMACRORY’S young handballers created more history with a sensational triumph in the All Ireland Division One Feile team event. This year’s team of Michéal McCrystal, Owen Kelly, Damhán Meenagh and Eolann Kelly were winning the title for the second year in a row. An Caisleán Glas Handball Club Division 1 girls team consisting of Emma Conway (team captain), Mya Molloy, Aimee Fox & Grace Teague were also successful.

BOTH Dungannon and Trillick maintained their winning start to the season with good wins in the Ladies ACL. The Reds eased to a comfortable win at home to Errigal Ciaran while Fr Rocks had no answer to a well organised Thomas Clarkes with Faye Loughran hitting 3-3.

OMAGH Minor Girls claimed a fully-deserved eleven-point victory over Kildress to collect their third Grade One league title in as many years. Emma Owens Duddy scored two goals. They secure the double with success against Donaghmore in the Championship Final.