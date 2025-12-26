2025 Tyrone GAA Review of the Year- March

MARCH REVIEW

INSPITE of a resounding last day victory over Dublin (2-20 to 1-16) at Healy Park Tyrone are relegated out of the top flight for the first time in a decade as results elsewhere in Division One don’t go their way. Goalscorers were Darragh Canavan and Michael McKernan. Ironically the Red Hands actually finished their league campaign with a spate of encouraging results but the damage was done in February. A late Shane Walsh two point free meant Tyrone had to share the spoils with Galway in Tuam (1-18 apiece), Darragh Canavan hitting 1-5 and Mark Bradley 0-7. In between Tyrone made the short trip west to Letterkenny and accounted for a fairly understrength Donegal 0-25 to 0-18. Trillick duo Mattie Donnelly and Seanie O’Donnell chipped in with some fine scores for the visitors.

THE Tyrone hurlers suffered their heaviest defeat in more than two decades when a Down team seeking promotion from Division Two routed them at Ballycran 9-25 to 0-13. Their relegation was confirmed with another tough outing in Kildare, losing 2-34 to 0-8. Aidan Kelly hit five points. They end their campaign on a relatively positive note despite a 1-19 to 1-13 loss to Kerry at Garvaghey.

TWO early goals proved decisive as Tyrone claimed the inaugural Ulster U20 Hurling Shield title following a combative and competitive meeting with Donegal at Garvaghey. Shea Monroe and Corey Bell smashed home the two early goals within the opening three minutes of play.

TYRONE Ladies are hit for six by Waterford at Aghyaran (6-15 to 0-6) but produce a more commendable showing against Dublin despite a 1-11 to 3-4 loss. Chloe McCaffrey’s second goal of the afternoon left only a point between the teams. Tyrone’s hopes of survival are dashed when they lose to Kildare 4-10 to 2-8. Aoife McGahan’s late goal was little more than consolation as Tyrone, promoted just last year, now drop back to Division Two.

TYRONE camogs fall to a number of narrow defeats in Division Three against Laois, Roscommon and Wicklow. Áine Cunningham had a superb game against Laois, finishing her day’s work with 1-5. They finish their campaign on a high note with a dramatic one-point victory against Kildare at Brocagh. Late points from Aine Cunningham and Cara Little swung the game in Tyrone’s favour.

STRABANE Sigersons defeat Cookstown in the all-Tyrone decider in the Ulster Junior Club League. Haydn McNamee scored 2-8 for the victors.

TYRONE’S defence of their Ulster and All Ireland Under-20 titles got off to an encouraging start at Burren when they emerged convincing winners over Down, 3-15 to 0-11. The defence throughout were superb, particularly man of the match Joey Clarke. Next time out they wallop Fermanagh in Dungannon 6-26 to 0-6. Noah Grimes hit seven points, while Ruairi McCullagh, Liam Og Mossey (1-3) and Eoin McElholm are among the goals.

FIVE first half goals set St Mary’s Macroom on the road to a comfortable All-Ireland Ladies Post Primary Schools Junior Under-16 Final victory against a battling St Patrick’s Dungannon side. The Tyrone girls did their upmost to claw back a fourteen point deficit after the break but the task proved just too much for them, despite the best efforts of Aine Neillis, Cara McMoran and Lauren O’Neill.

TYRONE comfortably saw off the challenge of Cavan at Garvaghey to reach the Ulster Minor League Final. Thomas Meenan and Peter Colton impressed for the Red Hands.

TYRONE held their hosts Derry relatively comfortably at arms length in Owenbeg to clinch the Ulster Minor Hurling Shield title. Across all sectors of the pitch the visitors held the upper hand, with ace score getter Cormac McErlean pitching in with ten points in total.

LEADING LGFA Adminstrator Mary Connolly has bowed out as the organisation’s National Treasurer after sixteen hugely productive years in the role. A proud member of the Augher and St Macartans clubs, Mary has a long and distinguished history in the adminstrative field across Tyrone, Ulster and Ireland over the last 30 years.

THE Federation of Irish Sport announces that Kenny Curran has been named County Tyrone’s 2024 recipient of the Volunteers in Sport Awards. The Loughmacrory man was honoured at a special awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Blanchardstown, for being a driving force in the development of women’s handball.

TYRONE top Group One of the Ulster Ladies Minor Championship after making it two wins from two at Kildress against Derry, Cara McMoran registering two goals, with youngster Catherine Moohan also netting a brace.

THERE is double joy for Tyrone schools in Ulster Finals. Omagh CBS defeat Abbey CBS after extra-time in a thrilling Dalton Cup Final 2-16 to 3-11 in Truagh. Patrick Turner scored two brilliant goals for the victors. In the same age bracket (u14.5) St Ciaran’s Ballygawley account for St. Joseph’s Donaghmore in the Dalton Shield Final.