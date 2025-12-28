2025 Tyrone GAA Review of the Year- May

MAY REVIEW

TYRONE Under-21s produced a power-packed display laced with five brilliant goals that clinched them a second consecutive All-Ireland Under-20 title against Louth at the Athletic Grounds, 5-16 to 0-17. Noah Grimes spearheaded the challenge with two first half goals, while Eoin McElholm also bagged a brace. In the semi-final they dispatched with Kerry 2-14 to 0-14 in Portlaoise. Goals from Eoin McElholm and Noah Grimes provided the platform for victory while the midfield prowess of Conan Devlin and Conor Quinn also stood out.

TWO hugely contrasting performances from Tyrone as they begin their All-Ireland SFC group challenge. They stun Ulster champions Donegal in Ballybofey 2-16 to 0-20. Two superb goals from Seanie O’Donnell laid the foundation. However they are brought back down to earth losing in Omagh 2-17 to 1-13 to Mayo. On the back of a superb Darragh Canavan goal, Tyrone did reduce a seven point interval deficit to just the bare minimum with a quarter of an hour remaining, but it was the Connacht men who found their second wind down the home straight.

RESILIENT Tyrone landed the Ulster Minor Championship title at Brewster Park, second half goals from Cathal Farley and man of the match Joel Kerr seeing them across the winning line against Cavan 2-11 to 1-8. They advanced to the final when accounting for Monaghan 2-20 to 3-12. Joel Kerr registered half a dozen points, while Thomas Meenan and Peter Garrity were the goalscorers.

A FAMOUS victory was tantalisingly within the grasp of the Tyrone U-20 hurlers in the All-Ireland Final at Breffni Park until they were denied in agonising fashion by a Down revival which saw them clinch the title instead 1-22 to 4-11. Four goals at crucial stages from Shea Munroe and Liam Griffiths saw Tyrone lead for long periods.

TYRONE’S hurling woes continued when another defeat in the Christy Ring Cup confirmed their relegation back to the Nickey Rackard Cup for the 2026 season. They lost to Derry 1-29 to 0-10 though Fionn Devlin, Cormac Munroe and Francie Hurson did work hard in defence. Their difficult campaign ended with a 4-20 to 1-13 loss at Ruislip to London.

THERE was extra-time drama at Dungannon as Tyrone Ladies exited the Ulster Intermediate Championship with Down’s Eimear Fitzpatrick sealing a one point win (2-10 to 1-12). Cara McCrossan netted for Tyrone while Niamh O’Neill and Aoife Horisk each registered four points.

THE opening game in this season’s Division One took place at Plunkett Park with reigning Tyrone and Ulster champions Errigal Ciaran justifying their favourites tag with a comfortable win over hosts Pomeroy. They draw at home to Trillick next time out while the spoils are also shared between Carrickmore and Galbally.

CLOGHER came out swinging in their quest for a quick return to the Intermediate ranks as they shot down neighbours Augher in the opening round of ACL Divsion 3A. Elsewhere Drumragh were too strong for Castlederg. The Sarsfields were hit for six by Clogher later in the month, Ciaran Bogue with four goals. In Div 3B Omagh Thirds claimed their third win in four matches against their Donaghmore counterparts. Derrytresk and Tattyreagh both made it four wins from four when beating Clann na Gael and Brocagh respectively.

STRABANE secured the Joe McGarrity Cup when two late goals saw them get the better of Cookstown at Carrickmore. Kelvin Nelson and Mark Roarty were the Sigersons goal scorers to open up a winning lead although they were indebted to keeper Eoin Haire who pulled off two great saves in injury time.

EGLISH sounded out an early season as they eased to an emphatic victory over newly promoted Drumquin in their ACL Division 2 opener. The Tones drew at home to Aghyaran later in the month. Clonoe are setting the early pace at the top, though they are pushed hard by Naomh Eoghan on the road.

LADIES Division One holders Errigal Ciaran opened the defence of their league title with a hard fought win over a new look Omagh. Elsewhere St Macartan’s demolished Cappagh with a seven goal haul at Augher and Emma McCarron and Sarah Donnelly led the Trillick charge as they upset Coalisland on their return to senior football.

LORETO, Omagh emerged victorious in a nail-biting Ulster Schools U14 ‘A’ Final against Loreto, Cavan, securing a dramatic win in the dying moments. Seanna Mae O’Neill contributed an impressive 3-8, while Emma Owens Duddy made her mark by adding a crucial second-half goal. In sweltering heat in Strabane the combined team of St Mary’s College, Irvinestown and St John’s, Dromore claimed a first-ever provincial title in a thrilling U14 Ulster Ladies PPS Final against Moville Community School.