2025 Tyrone GAA Review of the Year- November

NOVEMBER REVIEW

KILCOO just proved too savvy for rookies Loughmacrory in the Ulster Senior Club Championship first round, triumphing at Omagh 0-16 to 0-11. Pauraic Meenagh (0-4) and Cathaoir Gallagher (0-3,) top scored for St Teresa’s.

CLONOE’S run of impressive results comes to an end as they exited the Ulster Intermediate Championship at the hands of Cavan champions Cuchulainns 2-11 to 1-13. A 63rd minute penalty from Connor McAliskey left the O’Rahilly’s just a point in arrears but time ran out. The Rahillys cruised past Saval 1-18 to 0-12 in the first round. From the moment Declan McClure had the ball over the bar, within the first 10 seconds, Clonoe were never behind. Shea Coney’s goal was unstoppable.

TRILLICK were in a ‘league’ of their own, quite literally at Pairc Colmcille, thumping Dungannon by thirteen points to take ownership of the Brendan Dolan Memorial Trophy (Senior League) for the third time in four years. A peach of a goal from James Garrity down the home straight put the issue beyond doubt.

TEAM captain, Conor Shields popped up with the decisive winning score to send the Clogher Eire Ogs into dreamland defeating Emyvale 1-12 to 0-14 in the Ulster Junior Club Final. The Tyrone champions trailed by seven points at one stage, and only the bravery and determination of goalkeeper, Rory McElroy kept them from falling decisively behind. Ciaran Bogue scored 1-3. A fortnight earlier extra time dominance proved to be the key for Clogher as they finally made their advantages count decisively with a late burst which saw them reach the Ulster Final courtesy of an exciting 1-24 to 3-13 victory over their Fermanagh rivals Donagh. The Tyrone champions were pegged back in dramatic fashion right at the end of normal time when Donagh snatched late goals and a last gasp equalising two-pointer. Finbar McCaughey netted the Clogher goal.

GOALKEEPER Brenda Horsfield stepped up to take a title deciding penalty in the Ulster Intermediate Championship Final replay against Crossmaglen. There was no room for error as Crossmaglen led by two points with time virtually up (0-12 to 0-10). Gemma Daly sent over an equalising score to earn Eglish a second chance after a riveting initial encounter. Brocagh camogs surged to a historic Bridie McMenamin Shield title against Aghaderg.

ÉIRE Óg won the Ulster Junior ‘B’ Camogie Championship final against Derrynoose, a wonderful late goal by player of the match Niamh McElduff turning the contest on its head. Skipper Aoibhinn Daly registered 0-6.

MORE than a decade of painful provincial defeats were finally replaced by the sheer thrill of success as Carrickmore Eire Ogs captured the Ulster Intermediate Hurling title with an emphatic display that saw them clinch the title against Lisbellaw 1-18 to 0-15. Sean Og Grogan’s goal early in the second half provided them with the perfect platform to push for the win. From veteran free-taker, Aidan Kelly, to the youthful exuberance of Shea Munroe, Aidan Woods and the commitment of Cormac Munroe, Dean Rafferty and Bryan McGurk, this was a day for the memory-bank. Eire Ogs progressed into the last four beating St Eunan’s of Donegal 1-16 to 1-9. Aidan Kelly scored 0-10, including eight frees.

ERRIGAL Ciaran hopes of capturing the Ulster Ladies Senior title were emphatically smashed at Brewster Park by a strong Moneyglass side, despite the best efforts of Aoife Horisk and Maria Canavan. A ruthless second-half showing from the Tyrone champions saw them overcome a four-point deficit at half-time to advance to the Ulster final by the narrowest of margins against Lurgan of Cavan. Four sublime points from Maria Canavan helped guide Eoin Quinn’s side to victory.

DRUMRAGH Ladies lost out to Cavan Gaels 3-11 to 3-10 in the Ulster Junior Championship. Beth Donaghy scored 1-7.

AFTER losing out in the championship final a week earlier Carrickmore ensured that they weren’t going to finish the season empty-handed as they produced a superb display of attacking football to defeat neighbours Loughmacrory and retain their U16 Grade One League title. Omagh St Enda’s held off a spirited Na Doiri Oga fightback to win the Under-16 Grade Two League title.

TRILLICK’S senior ladies made history defeating Dungannon Thomas Clarkes by three points to claim their first-ever Ladies Senior League title – and complete a remarkable double for the club just days after the men lifted their own Division One crown. Caitlin Kelly top-scored with nine points, while Dearbhalie Gallagher’s surging runs, tireless work rate and defensive tracking proved vital.

SHEA Munroe topped the scoring charts with a 1-11 return as Eire Og withstood a spirited second half revival bid by Eoghan Ruadh to win the Tyrone Minor Hurling Championship title.

A WELL drilled and stronger Fintona eased to the Minor Grade 2 Championship title at the expense of a youthful Omagh side. Fintona’s Tomas Gallen top scored with 1-8 from midfield. Strabane accounted for neighbours Castlederg in the Under-16 Grade 3 Championship Final, Sean Rouse netting twice.

BREACACH Handball Club enjoyed a hugely successful Wallball Nationals, Ruairí Kerr, Michelle Warren, Eamonn McCrory and Sean Kerr excelling.

THE stand at Healy Park in Omagh is to be named after a legend with the club and goalkeeper on the Tyrone teams which won the Ulster title for the first time almost exactly 60 years ago. Thady Turbett died in July 2021 at the age of 92 and now his memory and legacy are to be honoured with the naming gesture by his Omagh St Enda’s club.