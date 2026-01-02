2025 Tyrone GAA Review of the Year- October

OCTOBER REVIEW

LOUGHMACRORY take ownership of the O’Neill Cup for the first time in the club’s history beating Trillick in the Senior Championship Final 0-18 to 2-11. While Ciaran Daly scored a brace of goals for the Reds there could be no doubting that the Lough were deserved victors on the day, as skipper Nathan Kelly lifted the famous old trophy at Healy Park in front of jubilant yellow and black clad supporters Midfielder Cathal Donaghy scored five brilliant points. In the semi-final Trillick dethroned the reigning champions Errigal Ciaran 1-13 to 1-11. Four points without reply in the last ten minutes, including the winning scores courtesy of Daire Gallagher and James Garrity saw them through. Darragh Canavan netted a superb goal for Errigal in the first half. Loughmacrory drew the much anticipated parish derby with Carrickmore 1-16 to 0-19, Tiarnan Loughran Carmen’s goalscorer, though it took a last gasp Eoin McElholm match saving tackle at the death to preserve St Teresa’s hopes. They then prevailed in an exciting replay 1-16 to 4-6, Ruairi McCullagh atoning for an earlier penalty miss with a brilliant winning point. Lorcan McGarrity scored a wonder goal for Carmen.

CLONOE sealed a memorable league and championship double with a 2-13 to 1-14 victory over Eglish in the Intermediate final showdown at O’Neill Park. Trailing by three points at the break they upped the ante in a helter-skelter second half and seized the spoils in a nerve-shredding finale with injury-time points by Danny McNulty and Connor McAliskey. Ethan Jordan hit 0-7 for Eglish who accounted for Moy 2-19 to 1-14 in the semi-final, Luke Donnelly and Matthew Og McGleenan their goalscorers. Aghaloo’s fine campaign was abruptly halted by Clonoe, 1-18 to 0-9 the final score, Jody McGlone with 0-5 for the O’Neills.

A DEVASTATING display of forward power during the opening stages laid the platform for Clogher to clinch their first Tyrone Junior title for 25 years by defeating Drumragh 1-21 to 0-12. Marc McConnell’s goal after only two minutes put Clogher on the road to victory as they led by nine at half-time. An emotional team captain Conor Shields lifted the Pat Darcy Cup to the delight of the Eire Og players and supporters. The Sarsfields halted Cookstown’s double dreams winning a thrilling semi-final replay 2-18 to 2-17 after extra-time, Niall McCarney registering 0-10. The initial instalment finished 2-14 to 1-17, a great Fr Rocks goal from Karol Wawrynkiewicz at the death saving them. Clinical Clogher sunk Strabane 3-17 to 4-4 in the other Junior semi, Ciaran Bogue with 1-10 to his name for the victors. Oran McGrath and Oran White were among the goals for the Sigersons.

ONE of the most dramatic finales to a Tyrone Senior hurling final in years saw Carrickmore Eire Ogs retain their title thanks to a goal right at the end of added time against Dungannon, as they prevailed 2-15 to 0-18. Seamus Sweeney was on hand to fire to the net as the champions held on to clinch a 31st Benburb Cup title.

OMAGH St Enda’s clinched their third Tyrone Junior Hurling Championship in as many years with a deserved victory over their familiar foes Naomh Colum Cille, Tom McClements hitting eleven points.

ARDBOE wrested the Grade One Under-16 Championship title away from holders Carrickmore, six points the winning margin. Ciaran McKeown scored 0-6. Donaghmore see off Drumragh in the Grade 2 Under-16 Championship Final. Gortin produce a stylish performance on the big day to run out comfortable victors against Brackaville in the Grade Four U16 Championship final in Ballinamullan, scoring nine goals.

COALISLAND are returning to the top flight after beating Pomeroy in a playoff which required extra-time. The Plunketts head in the opposite direction. A fortnight earlier Pomeroy piled further misery on Gortin as they defeated them for the third time this season to condemn St Patrick’s to the drop out of Division One after the relegation playoff.

IT will be a Dungannon versus Trillick league final after the Clarkes produced a stunning comeback at Dunmoyle to beat Errigal Ciaran after extra time in an entertaining ACL Semi-final encounter. Augher hit four goals to remain in Div 3A at Tattyreagh’s expense, the Tatts having ended Urney’s season the week before.

ERRIGAL Ciaran booked their place in the last four of the Ulster Ladies Senior Club Championship by recording a three-point victory over Glenfin. Four goals in the closing half turned the Ulster Intermediate club tie on its head as Aghyaran ladies miss out to St Brigid-O’Neill’s at the quarter-final phase. Drumragh come on strong in the second half of the Ulster Junior first round to beat Devenish. In the ACL Division One Trillick Ladies ensured top spot for 2025 while Dungannon beat St Macartans in the semi-final. In Division Two Loughmacrory made it ten wins from ten as they eased to a comfortable victory against Aghyaran. Castlederg club celebrate fifty years as their ladies secure another Junior League title.

EGLISH camogs withstood a strong Naomh Treasa challenge in the county senior decider as the St Patrick’s got over the line to clinch a landmark 25th consecutive title.

lN the Irish Wallball Nationals Men’s Open grade it was very much business as usual as Conor McElduff once again proved untouchable. The Breacach clubman, playing on his home patch, won the annual event for a seventh time with a series of commanding performances. Loughmacrory’s Laura Duff won the 17&U girls event.