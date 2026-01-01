2025 Tyrone GAA Review of the Year- September

SEPTEMBER PREVIEW

A THRILLING few weeks sees the Senior Championship eventually whittled down to the last four. Among them are first timers Loughmacrory who defeat Donaghmore in the quarter-final 1-17 to 2-10, Oisin McCallan the goalscorer. The Lough will meet neighbours Carrickmore, goals from Rory Donnelly and Colly McCrory helping them dispatch with Edendork 2-17 to 0-18.Errigal Ciaran are pushed all the way by rank outsiders Omagh before prevailing 2-12 to 0-15, super sub Shea McDermott with the clinching injury time goal to keep their title defence on track. The last semi berth is taken up by Trillick who stave off Pomeroy 1-13 to 1-11, Brendan Burns rattling the crossbar for the Plunketts at the death. A late flourish saw Trillick get better of Dungannon in the tie of the first round 0-23 to 1-16. Loughmacrory underlined their credentials with an emphatic six point victory over a wasteful Killyclogher side 1-20 to 2-11, late goals from Gavin Potter and Dara Hayes failing to save St Mary’s. Peter Rafferty’s second half goal is key in Pomeroy’s 1-18 to 0-14 success against Gortin. Reigning champions Errigal hammer Ardboe 4-21 to 1-17, three first half goals from Ben Oguz, Odhran Robinson and Darragh Canavan had the holders firmly in the box-seat. Two first half goals from Daniel Fullerton set Carrickmore on their way to a 2-21 to 1-14 win against Moortown. A late 1-5 scoring spree by Edendork sees them pip Dromore in a brilliant contest 2-19 to 2-16. Omagh destroy relegated Derrylaughan 1-26 to 0-2 and Donaghmore win a high scoring derby thriller against Galbally 3-24 to 1-14.

THE Intermediate Championship reaches the semi-final stages too. Aghaloo record a fully merited 0-20 to 1-14 win over Beragh in the quarter-finals. Eglish again underlined why they are among the contenders beating Owen Roes 1-19 to 2-10. A Michael Conroy-inspired Moy surged to an impressive 2-19 to 1-9 victory against the Rock. Clonoe make smooth enough progress accounting for Kildress 1-19 to 0-12. The star of the first round is Ethan Jordan of Eglish who scores an incredible 0-20 in their thrilling 0-25 to 1-19 victory over former county giants Coalisland. The tournament favourites Clonoe dispatch with Greencastle 1-21 to 2-11, Cahir McCullagh and Sean Warnock finding the net for the Castle men. Beragh and Drumquin goes to a replay after a topsy turvey 1-18 apiece draw. A remarkable five goals in five minutes helps Beragh coast home next time out 5-14 to 0-10. Owen Roes deal confidently with Stewartstown’s resistance (1-17 to 0-7), Cathal McShane with nine points; Rock see off Killeeshil 1-18 to 0-11; Aghaloo claim a warranted five-point victory over Fintona 1-20 to 1-15; Kildress edge out Naomh Eoghan 0-13 to 0-11 and Moy roll through the gears to dash Aghyaran’s hopes 1-19 to 1-7.

DRUMRAGH battled their way through to the last four of the Junior Championship accounting for Errigal Ciaran IIIs 0-19 to 2-9. Cookstown are given a second half fright by Augher but pull away to win 3-17 to 2-11. Strabane had to endure a fair few sticky moments against outsiders Brackaville before getting the job done in decent enough fashion 3-15 to 3-10. Conal Crawford and Oran McGrath hit 1-12 between them. Clogher belatedly pull away from Clann na nGael 2-15 to 0-8 thanks to goals in the third quarter courtesy of Marc McConnell and Ciaran Bogue. Drumragh earned their last eight spot with a 2-14 to 1-10 triumph over Glenelly Niall McCarney and Daniel O’Neill the goalscorers; Strabane make fairly serene progress through at the expense of Castlederg 2-17 to 1-9, Oran McGrath with 1-7; Clann na nGael emerge from the Championship wilderness after an eight year wait for a first round victory beating Urney 2-17 to 2-9; Brackaville account for Brocagh 2-16 to 0-19; Derrytresk and Errigal Ciaran had to do it all over again after drawing 0-16 to 1-13; but the Dunmoyle boys take the spoils next time out 0-16 to 3-6.

ERRIGAL Ciaran were comfortably the better team against Dungannon as they captured their second Ladies Senior Championship title in three years 0-10 to 0-4. Maria Canavan was to the fore throughout. That was the identical scoreline in their semi-final success against Trillick. Trillick netted four times on home soil as they denied An Charraig Mhor to reach the last four, Cathleen Kelly and Shauna McGurren among the goals. Dungannon had eight points to spare over Moortown and then accounted for Coalisland to book that County Final date.

SENIOR football for 2026 is Aghyaran’s reward after a brilliant Intermediate Ladies Final saw them snatch victory thanks to a series of great goals against Moy. Goals in the opening period from Tara McHugh and Sasha Byrne gave Aghyaran the ideal start.

DRUMRAGH ladies claimed their first ever Junior Championship title at ‘A’ level with victory over Sperrin Óg, Rihanna Mullin, Rhianna Barrett and Caoimhe McCarron the goalscorers. They see off Castlederg and Strabane in earlier rounds. Drumquin clinch the Junior B’ title at Galbally’s expense.

KILLEESHIL send Fintona down in the ACL Division 2 relegatnion play of winning 1-14 to 0-16, Tomas Hoy steering over a two point free in injury time to seal the win.

A FINTONA team brimming with confidence created history for the club when they captured a first ever Grade One title with a narrow victory over Carrickmore in the Minor League decider at Omagh. Diarmuid Martin, hit the net twice.

TYRONE Masters made it five All-Irelands in a row stretching away from Donegal 5-10 to 1-9. Conor Gormley had the honour of holding aloft the Dr Mick Loftus Cup. His Carmen clubmate Mark Donnelly scored two goals and received the official Man of the Match award.

ÉIRE Óg, Carrickmore, etched their name into the history books as they lifted their first Tyrone Intermediate Camogie Championship title, overcoming Derrylaughan 1-9 to 1-5 in a high-octane final replay under the Stewartstown lights.