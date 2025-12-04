2026 National League fixtures published for Tyrone senior teams

THE 2026 National League fixtures have been confirmed and both the Tyrone footballers and hurlers will commence their campaigns with home matches.

With each having suffered relegation from their respective Leagues last year, the two senior County teams will be setting their sights on promotion next term.

Malachy O’Rourke’s side will start their Division Two campaign with a night time home contest against Kildare on Saturday January 24th, before heading to Derry the following Saturday evening (Jan 31st).

In total Tyrone will have four home games, with Healy Park hosting matches against Kildare, Cavan, Offaly and lastly Cork in the final Round Seven fixture.

They have three away games, though one of those will be played at a neutral venue, the meeting with Meath pencilled in for Croke Park on Saturday March 14th, as the curtain raiser to Dublin’s Division One encounter against Armagh.

Prior to the start of the National Football League, Tyrone will take part in the Dr McKenna Cup which is back on the calendar for 2026.

They will travel to take on Armagh at the Athletic Grounds on Friday January 2nd (7.30pm), the first of two scheduled clashes of course in 2026, with the two rivals also paired together in the Ulster Senior Championship in April.

Tyrone then welcome Down in the other McKenna Cup group fixture on Sunday January 11th.

Meanwhile Stephen McGarry’s Tyrone hurlers begin their National League Division Three programme at home to Donegal on Sunday January 25th.

NFL Division Two Two Fixtures 2026

Saturday Jan 24th

At Healy Park, 6pm

Tyrone vs Kildare

Saturday Jan 31st

At Celtic Park, 6pm

Derry vs Tyrone

Sunday Feb 15th

At Healy Park, 3.45pm

Tyrone vs Cavan

Sunday Feb 22nd

At Ardee, 2pm

Louth vs Tyrone

Saturday Feb 28th

At Healy Park, 6pm

Tyrone vs Offaly

Saturday March 14th

At Croke Park at 5pm

Meath vs Tyrone

Sunday March 22nd

At Healy Park, 1.15pm

Tyrone vs Cork

NHL Division Three Fixtures 2026

Sunday Jan 25th

At Healy Park, 2pm

Tyrone vs Donegal

Saturday Jan 31st

At Darver, 2pm

Louth vs Tyrone

Sunday Feb 8th

At Healy Park, 2pm

Tyrone vs Wicklow

Saturday Feb 21st

At Enniskillen, 2pm

Fermanagh vs Tyrone

Saturday Feb 28th

At Hyde Park, 2pm

Roscommon vs Tyrone

Saturday March 7th

At Healy Park, 2pm

Tyrone vs Armagh