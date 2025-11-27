2026 Ulster Senior Championship draw on Thursday night

TYRONE will lean their opponents in the first round of the 2026 Ulster Senior Championship when the draw for the various football provincial competitions is held this evening (Thurs).

It will be five years since Tyrone last won the Anglo-Celt Cup when they commence their Ulster campaign next springtime.

The last occasion they triumphed was the Covid impacted year of 2021 when they beat Monaghan in the Ulster Final at Croke Park enroute of course to clinching the county’s fourth All-Ireland crown.

In total Tyrone have presently sixteen Ulster SFC titles to their name.

Malachy O’Rourke’s side are due to commence 2026 inter-county action on the weekend of January 3rd/4th in the revived McKenna Cup pre-season competition. They have been drawn in Section A alongside Armagh and Down. Tyrone then start their National League Division Two campaign at home to Kildare on January 25th.

Meanwhile this evening’s 2026 Provincial Championship Draws will be streamed live for the first time across all official GAA channels, in partnership with GAA+, starting at 7pm.

Broadcast live from Croke Park, this landmark event marks the beginning of a new annual tradition as supporters across Ireland and beyond will be able to watch the draws unfold in real time.

The live show will feature: A look back at the 2025 Provincial Championships, including special appearances from members of last year’s winning teams; Expert studio analysis, offering insight and context ahead of the 2026 campaign; Immediate reaction as the provincial paths are revealed and the journey towards next year’s championships begins

A GAA spokesperson stated: “ Broadcasting the event live highlights the associations commitment to making key moments in the GAA calendar more accessible and meaningful for supporters everywhere. Supporters can tune in live on any Official GAA social channel.”