Unforgettable few days for Strabane fans of Irish team

A GROUP of Ireland supporters from Strabane have spoken of the “unforgettable” moment their team qualified for the World Cup play-offs.
On Thursday evening the seven-strong group – Niall ONeill, Tiernan McMullan, Shane Woods, Adam Davidson, Tony Davidson, Niall Cooke, Blaine Burns – travelled to Dublin to see their heroes upset the odds to beat a Cristiano Ronald-led Portugal 2-0. Dubliner Troy Parrott grabbed the first-half double.
“The adventure didn’t stop there,” Adam Davidson remarked.
“We caught the red-eye flight to Budapest on Friday morning. We thought Thursday night couldn’t be topped, but how wrong we were!”
In Budapest, Parrott’s heroics reached legendary status as Ireland needed the win to qualify.
The 23-year-old, already basking in the glory of his Aviva Stadium brace, delivered a remarkable hat-trick of crucial moments against Hungary at the Puskás Aréna.
His first penalty pulled Ireland level, his second equaliser kept the dream alive, and with the Republic needing a win to reach the play-offs, he pounced on Liam Scales’s header to score a breathtaking late winner.
For the travelling Strabane fans, it was a trip they will never forget – one that placed them at the heart of an Irish football miracle.
“The atmosphere at the Puskás Aréna on Sunday night was unforgettable,” Adam continued.
Adam’s brother, Tony flew out to meet the lads on Sunday morning and he too managed to bag a ticket – 30 minutes before kick-off.
“The emotion in that stadium is something we’ll never experience again,” Adam said.
“Moments like these make all those late night drives to watch Ireland play worth it.”
As to who the lads would prefer in the play-offs, Adam added, “A home tie would be fantastic if it works out that way, but after those two results, we’ll take anyone. Confidence is high, and we’ve restored a sense of pride in the shirt. Whoever and wherever it is, we will be there.