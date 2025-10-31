50 years and counting for Castlederg St Eugene’s

SPECIAL FEATURE

THERE are big dreams motivating the way forward for Castlederg St Eugene’s GAA who will gather this Saturday night in Jackson’s Hotel in Ballybofey for a very special 50th anniversary celebration. It was in 1975 that the club was first formed and now, in 2025, the current players, officials and members are ambitiously planning for the years ahead. This half-century milestone will, they hope, act as an ideal platform to build for the future.

Loughmacrory’s rise from the Junior ranks to senior championship glory in just 12 years will no doubt provide inspiration for many, and that includes Castlederg who have been making impressive strides.

Advertisement

Former club chairman, Brian Meehan, says that there plenty of willing volunteers driving matters forward now, and an emphasis on the development of youth players is beginning to yield a great dividend.

“We have been competing in Grade Three for a number of years now, but that’s not where we want to be. The club is going well and the aim is for all of our youth teams to be in Grade Two and Grade One in the future,” he said.

“The success of Loughmacrory at the weekend was brilliant, and it shows clubs like us herein Castlederg what can be achieved. Success like that will take time, but if we keep working then it is possible.”

For the moment, though, the celebrations on Saturday night are sure to be memorable. TheMC for the night will be Thomas Niblock, and the format promises to prove both emotional and inspirational. Recent weeks have seen a camera crew going around the parish and club record some of the people and stories which have made the club what it is today, and will continue to provide the backdrop to the future.

A total of around 500 people are expected to attend the Gala, and the pre-recorded stories are certain to capture the attention of all present.

Castlederg’s story is all about the future, but there is also an emphasis on those who have contributed so much in the past as well. There have been successes on and off the field, too, since 1975.

Chief among them, of course, was the triumph of the club’s minor team in 1988. That season saw them defeat Carrickmore in the Tyrone Minor Championship Final, and then complete the double with a win over Beragh in the league decider. At adult level they were promoted to Intermediate in 1980, and relegated in 1983. The club also won the Juvenile title in 1996, were promoted back to Intermediate in 1989 and again in 2016.

Advertisement

Ladies football was established in 1993-1996 and is now an integral part of the club. One of the big achievements in recent years has been the development of the club’s facilities in the town. Land was first purchased for development in 1994 and since then there has been an impressive and sustained transformation.

In addition to two pitches, a walkway used by everyone in the community has proven to be a brilliant asset. The club’s gym is also widely used by players of both the St Eugene’s and the local Dergview soccer club.

No wonder, then, that there is a confidence for the future around the club, and Saturday night promises to help all associated with it to reflect on the past, celebrate the present and plan for what they intend to be an exciting future.

“We will be celebrating our past members and the huge contribution that they have made over the years in what were often very difficult times,” added Brian Meehan.

“Saturday night will also be about looking at what has been achieved, and resolving to work for a future in which our teams are competing and winning at the highest levels within Tyrone.”