A historic day for Brocagh and Donnelly

CAMOGIE-ULSTER BRIDIE MCMENAMIN SHIELD FINAL

By Niall Gartland

EVEN the lashing rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of Brocagh’s Bridie McMenamin-winning joint-captain Siobhan Donnelly.

The heavens opened during the post-match presentation following a thoroughly deserved victory over Down side Aghaderg last Sunday afternoon, marking the club’s first ever provincial win of any description.

Siobhan, who captains the side alongside Una McCann, was proud as punch on a day where this small club on the shores of Lough Neagh landed the coveted Bride McMenamin Shield.

“It’s unbelievable, I don’t know if I really have the words, but as I said in the speech, it’s something we’ve been dreaming about since we entered the competition four years ago.

“To even get to the final was a bit of history, but actually getting over the line and winning is unbelievable. For a small club like us to finally get our hands on an Ulster title is really special.

There were a few contenders for the player of the match award, though it proved impossible to ignore the impact of full-forward Sally McCann, who scored 2-3 from play, including an absolutely remarkable goal from miles out the field.

Siobhan said: “You can always rely on Sally to get a goal, and she had an unreal semi-final as well. She’s a fantastic player, you know if you get the ball into her hands she’ll do the business.

“Sally’s a very experienced player as well, she’s cool and collected and knows when we need a goal, and she isn’t afraid to go for it!”

Brocagh could call upon home comforts on the day, making the victory all-the-more special for all involved.

“It’s definitely extra special, though I think it came with a wee bit of extra nerves. There was a big crowd and a big build-up, but you couldn’t ask for any better than winning an Ulster title right on your home field.”

Donnelly lined out alongside her sister Mairead, both of whom are also integral figures on Tyrone’s senior intercounty team.

She says the team enjoyed support from all over the globe and they were delighted to repay the supporters’ faith with a fine performance which belied the extremely blustery weather conditions.

“The whole family was on the sideline apart from my brother James, he’s in Perth.

“He still had the Brocagh flags out!

“We’ve had support from everywhere – Dubai, the States. It’s such a big thing for the wider Brocagh community and everybody’s really got behind us. It’s been unbelievable and I’m nearly overwhelmed by it all.”