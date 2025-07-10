A league season to remember for Strabane Tennis Club

STRABANE Tennis Club has just completed a memorable season in the North West Tennis League.

Leading the way was the ladies C team, captained by Laura Rooney, which finished top of their league.

The men’s C team were equally impressive throughout their AC League campaign but they had to settle for runners-up spot. Captained by club chairman Laurence Taggart, the men’s C team were firmly in the mix to claim top spot but a few defeats meant they came up just short.

Advertisement

The men’s B team, captain by Shaun Hamilton, had a solid season to finish comfortably in mid table.

This season there has been considerable progression across the board and that is due in no small measure to the attitude and application of the players and a huge contribution by club coach Chris Neil Smith.