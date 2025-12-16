A packed house for ‘Ball to Brawl’ Show in Eskra

BISHOP Kelly Amateur Boxing Club hosted their annual Ball to Brawl show on Friday night at the Bridge Tavern, Eskra — and what a night it was.

A packed house was treated to a thrilling evening of boxing, showcasing skill, heart, and local pride as fighters from Bishop Kelly and visiting clubs delivered bout after bout of top-class action.

The night began in style with local brothers Edward and James O’Hagan, who proudly represented the Eskra club on home soil. James produced a skilful, hard-hitting contest against a strong Armagh opponent, pushing the pace throughout and showcasing excellent ring craft to deserve having his hand raised at the final bell. His outstanding performance on the night was later recognised when he was awarded Boxer of the Night.

Edward followed with an impressive display in his first outing between the ropes, boxing extremely well against a tough opponent and landing some fine shots to the delight of the home crowd.

Local favourite Oisín O’Hanlon had the audience on the edge of their seats as he traded blows with his Derry opponent before claiming a well-earned victory. Eskra’s Conor McKenna then took part in an entertaining exhibition bout against a Derry opponent, displaying great skill and composure throughout.

Peader Kelly impressed on his competitive debut, producing an excellent display to secure his first win between the ropes. Sebastian Watroba also made a long-awaited return to the ring, performing with great determination and giving everything in his contest.

The Ball to Brawl competitors continued to shine, with Ryan Ward receiving rapturous applause as he entered the ring. From the opening round, Ward took control, trading strong combinations and maintaining dominance through to round three to claim a deserved victory. Matt Grimes followed in a thrilling, toe-to-toe contest but was narrowly edged out on a split decision despite a spirited performance.

Beragh’s Darragh McKenna enjoyed a memorable debut, landing shot after shot and driving his opponent back throughout to claim a convincing victory in his first competitive bout.

The final contest of the night saw home favourite Brendan O’Hagan return to the ring after a lengthy lay-off, producing some excellent boxing to keep the Eskra crowd fully entertained and bring the evening to a fitting close.

In addition to the boxing, several special presentations took place on the night. Dan McCartan was honoured with an award in recognition of his years of service to boxing, receiving warm applause from those in attendance.

The club was also honoured to welcome Jude Gallagher, Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, as special guest. Jude presented awards on the night, inspiring both young and older boxers who admire everything he has achieved in the sport. To mark the occasion, Bishop Kelly ABC presented Jude with a special award in recognition of his outstanding achievements. Jude first walked through the doors of Bishop Kelly ABC at just eight years of age, before progressing to 2 Castles Boxing Club, Newtownstewart, making the presentation particularly meaningful.

Speaking on the night, Head Coach Garry McGillion said: “Jude is a perfect example of what dedication and hard work can achieve. To see him go on from walking through the doors of Bishop Kelly as a young lad to becoming an Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist is something we are incredibly proud of as a club. He continues to inspire every boxer who comes through our doors.”

A further special presentation was made to Garry McGillion, who received an award in recognition of his services to boxing and for bringing Bishop Kelly ABC onto the international stage following his recent success officiating as a referee and judge at the U23 European Championships in Budapest.

Overall, it was a hugely successful night for Bishop Kelly ABC. Garry McGillion thanked all the visiting clubs, the sponsors and supporters whose continued backing made the event possible, the Bridge Tavern Eskra for hosting, and all officials, referees, judges, and volunteers who gave their time to ensure the show ran smoothly.

Next up for Bishop Kelly ABC is their Christmas Cracker Young Guns Show on 20th December, followed by the club’s annual Turkey Buster Fun Run on 28th December. Full details are available on the club’s social media pages.