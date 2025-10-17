Academy lads earn try-scoring bonus point

TWO tries from Lewis McIvor and one apiece from Jacob Crosby and Joshua Orr earned Omagh Academy a try scoring bonus point at Ballyclare High School on Saturday following their opening group game in the Danske Bank Schools Cup.

And while disappointed by the overall result, a 48-22 defeat, new teacher in charge of rugby at Omagh Academy, Ryan Mitchell, was pleased with how his players stuck to their task in order to gain something from a match which, with a more clinical display, they could have won.

“We started well and went 5-0 up but they came back at us rightly and scored three unanswered tries before we got another, a really good try after good off-loading play,” he observed.

“But Ballyclare scored their fourth try before half-time, which was a kick in the teeth to us because that put them two scores ahead of us. We started the second half strongly and we had a 10 minute spell on top but we didn’t take our chances in their 22 and they got another couple of breakaway scores.

“Now, we did fight our way back into it to get two late scores for a four try bonus point which is something.”

While the outcome of Saturday’s clash was a case of Ballyclare making hay while the sun shone, as Omagh failed to capitalise when they were on top, Mitchell feels there is plenty for him and his side to build upon ahead of Regent House’s visit this coming Saturday.

“Ballyclare took their chances when they were on top whereas when we were on top we didn’t take ours and a few little mistakes let them in a bit but at least we came back with a point on the board,” he added. “And coming away from there with something is good, it gets us off zero and we’ll go again next week.

“We’re home next week and we’ve little things to fix, which if we can do that, we’ll be there or there abouts against Regent [House].”

After Saturday’s forthcoming clash with Regent, Omagh’s talented back, Sam Harper, who knocked over a conversion in Ballyclare, will be part of the Ireland under-18 club squad that will travel to Italy during the Halloween break.

And Mitchell believes Harper’s selection is just reward for a hugely talented and hard working player: “It’s fantastic for him,” he beamed.

“He works really hard, he deserves his call-up and he was delighted when he found out last Friday.

“He’s got a couple of days in Dublin before they go and he’s excited, he’s buzzing to get at it and it’s well deserved for all the effort he puts in – he trains really hard and he works hard on his recovery – so hopefully all goes well next week and all goes well for him in Italy.”