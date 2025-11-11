Accies bounce back in style

OMAGH Accies bounced back to form on Saturday when they earned a deserved try scoring bonus point Ulster Championship 1 home victory over CIYMS.

After a determined effort for 60-odd minutes when the game remained in the balance at 21-18, it was the Accies who showed the greater energy levels in the closing stages to score a further three tries to win by a comfortable margin of 40-18 in the end.

Having suffered defeat to then league leaders, Portadown, at Chambers Park the week previous, the Accies knew it was important to return to winning ways, particularly at home, and first XV captain, Matthew Clyde was delighted they achieved that feat by limiting the number of mistakes that proved damaging seven days prior.

“Even reviewing the Portadown game, there were a few wee mistakes – with such fine margins in those games, when you review the video, if you were to cut out those mistakes it’s a different game.

“It’s important to work on that and take our opportunities when we get them. It comes down to concentration and staying focused.”

Ryan Mitchell opened the scoring early on, crossing the line to put Omagh ahead, with Scott Elliott adding the extras. CIYMS hit back after 15 minutes of solid Omagh defence, levelling the score at 7–7. A penalty soon after nudged the visitors into a narrow 10–7 lead.

Omagh came out firing in the second half, and it wasn’t long before Reece Braden powered over for a try, his first of the game, once again converted by Elliott to reclaim the lead.

A yellow card left Omagh down to 14 men, and CIYMS capitalised with a strong scrum and maul to edge back in front 15–14, though their conversion went wide. Another CIYMS penalty extended their lead to 18–14, putting the pressure back on the home side.

With determination and grit, Accies skipper Matthew Clyde forced his way over the line to put Omagh back in control, and Elliott’s reliable boot made it 21–18. A huge defensive effort — including a crucial turnover from Phil Ewing — kept CI out when they looked certain to score.

The visitors were soon reduced to 14 men after a series of high tackles, and Omagh took full advantage. Sean Kerr added an important try, again converted beautifully by Elliott from a tough angle, stretching the lead to 28–18.

Momentum stayed with the Accies as Reece Braden struck again with an electric try, taking the score to 33–18 as time ticked away. Elliott narrowly missed the wide conversion, but the result was all but sealed.

Sam McKenzie added the final try of the day, and Scott Elliott once again slotted the conversion to round off an emphatic 40–18 win as the referee sounded the final whistle.

“We came better in the end,” skipper Clyde acknowledged. “It was a very tight first half, it was neck and neck, and it was a tight enough game until the second half when we put the pressure on again to pull away, particularly in the last 10 or 15 minutes. And our defence was good at times today, especially in the second half. It was a good result.”

On the neighbouring pitch, the 4XV celebrated a strong 38–17 win over Lisburn 2XV, while the 3XV were narrowly defeated 35–28 away to Randalstown 2XV.

The Accies first XV entertain a Bangor side who inflicted a first defeat on Portadown at the weekend this coming Saturday at 2.30pm.