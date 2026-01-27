Accies impress in victory over Ports

OMAGH Accies produced an impressive performance in victory over Portadown on Saturday as they picked up five Championship 1 points.

It’s the second time in three weeks that Omagh have overcome second placed Portadown fairly comfortably, having ousted them from the Towns Cup in January and once again at the weekend, Stewart McCain’s men were clinical in attack and stubborn in defence as they picked up a try-scoring bonus point victory thanks to tries from Reece Braden, captain Matthew Clyde, Matty Eccles and Atina Toeoaana, while Conor Watherson Spencer kicked two conversions in challenging conditions.

After a fairly even start during which the teams missed three penalties in the gusty breeze between them, Omagh took control of proceedings, eventually breaking through a stubborn Ports defence through Braden and then Clyde to lead 12-0 at the break.

Portadown struck back after the restart and Omagh then kept them out during another attack, which proved a turning point in proceedings as the Accies then added two more tries through Eccles and Toeoaana to their tally to run out comfortable winners in the end.

“We played really well,” beamed Clyde at full-time. “We started well and carried it right through to full-time. They are a very good side, a dangerous time, but our defence was very good.

“That’s a good side, they’re at the top end of the table for a reason, but we stuck at it and once we broke through we kicked on from there. It’s a very pleasing result and especially the performance, to keep them out at the end when they were knocking on the door.

“Really happy with the result and the performance but it’s all about consistency, improving week on week. Obviously there was a week break between the two games, so it’s pleasing that we put in that performance today so we need to go and back it up next week away to Cooke in order to get momentum going.”