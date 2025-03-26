Accies seconds end decade of hurt with cup success

OMAGH Accies seconds ended a decade long wait for cup success when they won the Gordon West Cup at Kingspan Stadium after coming from behind to defeat Donaghadee’s 1st XV 26-18 in an entertaining decider.

Jake Reid’s unconverted try ensured James Kane’s men, who were without regular skipper Mark Smyth, who was getting married on the day, stayed in touch at the break as a strong Dee side enjoyed the best of the early exchanges to lead 11-5 at the interval.

After the restart, the Accies grew into the game and a penalty try, followed by two intercept efforts from Michael Marechaux and Andrew Johnston in the 55th and 70th minutes respectively secured the victory and the coveted trophy for the Omagh men, who last tasted success in a cup final back in 2015 when the Crawford Cup was annexed.

“We had the better of the second half. They ran out of steam but they were very efficient in the first half,” Kane observed of Donaghadee, who were much changed from a week earlier when they were thumped 60-7 at Strabane in Ulster Championship 3.

He continued: “They were very good at retaining the ball, they had big ball carriers, a completely different backline to what played against Strabane – their 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, were a lot better.

“It was a good arm wrestle, a good spectacle for everybody who was there not supporting either of the two teams.

“It was a good game of rugby and the boys played out of their skin, they stepped up to the mark. The bench was used and everyone did very well.”

While delighted to see his side play so well, particularly in the second half, and win the trophy, Kane admitted there was a tinge of disappointment in that Michael Gibson was unable to be there to lift the cup after he was taken to hospital to treat a head wound in the first half.

“Michael Gibson went for stitches so unfortunately he was unable to take part in the celebrations. He went to Craigavon half way through the first half, which was the only downside to it,” he explained.

The Accies will be back on the road to Kingspan Stadium in a few weeks time when the fourths take on Ballynahinch fifths in the McCambley Cup final during Easter weekend.