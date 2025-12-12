Accies win on the road

OMAGH Accies first XV picked up their fifth Ulster Championship One win of the season on Saturday when two Ryan Mitchell tries and one from Matty Eccles sealed a 14-20 and the ‘double’ over Bangor at Upritchard Park.

Omagh started brightly with Mitchell dotting down for the first try of the game, which was converted before, early in the second half, Eccles increased their lead to 12-0. Bangor did fight back after that to reduce the arrears to five points when Andy Smyth scored a try converted by Rhys Larmour, but Omagh were never in danger of letting their advantage slip as Conor Watherson Spencer knocked over a penalty. Mitchell then scored his second of the game to all but secure the win before Bangor added a late second try from Paddy Dobie, converted by Rhys Larmour to earn a losing bonus point.

The Accies win will set them up nicely for their remaining two pre-Christmas fixtures, home and away against Enniskillen, who ousted them from the Junior Cup semi-finals a week ago with a return trip to Mullaghmeen first up tomorrow afternoon.

“It was a good win,” beamed Accies captain, Matthew Clyde. “It’s always a tough place to go, so we knew even though we had plenty of momentum with us in the first half, it was only a one score game, and we’d face a lot of defending.

“It was good, a good win and it was good to bounce back [from defeat to Enniskillen].

“We knew we had to sort out a few things and tighten up in certain areas. But the defence was good again and we were pleased to build on that.

”It was a good performance and that will give us confidence going into [Enniskillen]. We will stick to our gameplan and try and impose ourselves on them better, keep our discipline.”