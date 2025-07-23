ACL Div 1 round-up: Donaghmore blitz Dromore early on

ACL DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

Donaghmore 2-18 Dromore 2-10

AN outstanding first half display from Donaghmore set them well on their way to victory at Father Devlin Park against a Dromore side who continue to struggle for consistency.

Advertisement

Niall Sludden had opened the scoring but that was as good as things got for the St.Dympnas. John McKenna, Cormac McCann, Niall McKenna, Fergal Donaghy and Ronan Cassidy all contributed points for the hosts with the latter also firing in a 22nd minute goal.

Paudie Dillon and Brian Gallagher responded for Dromore but when Cassidy got a second major it left Donaghmore 2-12 to 0-4 in front.

Dillon and Conor O’Neill traded points on the restart as did Rory McGee and Oran Sludden before Dillon got a goal at the end of the third quarter. O’Neill and Donaghy tagged on points for the winners and while Emmet McNabb got a late Dromore goal it was only a consolation score.

Trillick 2-24 Gortin 0-8

TRILLICK produced their best display of the season to date to stay on the coattails of the pacesetters in division one as they secured an emphatic win over a Gortin side who remain in trouble at the opposite end of the table.

The St.Macartans wee still without a few key players with Mattie Donnelly the only one of their Tyrone contingent to feature. Lee Brennan was once again in superb form finishing with an impressive 1-10 to his name with his haul including a trio of two pointers.

Liam Og Mossey kicked half of Gortin’s tally with Sean Og McAleer getting a brace but the visitors were always fighting a losing battle after trailing 1-14 to 0-2 at the break. Daire Gallagher got Trillick’s other goal and along with his cousin Michael they caused their opponents a lot of problems with their attacks from the half back line, the duo ending up with 1-4 between them. Donnelly and Frank McCaughey also featured among the Trillick scorers in a good all round display.

Advertisement

Omagh 0-17 Errigal Ciaran 1-17

A FIRST half goal from Joe Oguz ultimately proved to be the difference at Healy Park as County champions Errigal Ciaran secured a narrow victory at the expense of Omagh.

The visitors led 1-9 to 0-9 at the break with all their scores coming from returning County players. Ruairi Canavan hit 0-5 including a brace of two pointers with Peter Harte getting three and defender Cormac Quinn their other scorer. Conan Grugan was to the fore for the St.Endas with Ronan O’Neill and Damian McGuigan getting points as well.

In the second half O’Neill took his personal haul to 0-7 with Grugan and McGuigan both finishing with three apiece but Errigal Ciaran managed to keep them at arms length. Canavan hit another four points with Harte, Eoin Kelly, Ronan O’Sullivan and Odhran Robinson their other scorers in a hard earned win.

Loughmacrory 0-23 Dungannon 1-14

WITH key players back onboard Loughmacrory faced defending champions Dungannon in the game of the day in the top flight and it was the hosts who came out on top to end the Clarkes’ perfect start to the season.

Loughmacrory edged the first half 0-12 o 1-6 and after the break they kept their opponents at distance. Ruairi McCullagh, Eoin McElholm, Cathal Donaghy and Cathaoir Gallagher were among the marksmen for the St.Theresas with Kevin Barker getting Dungannon’s goal and top scorer Paul Donaghy a few points.

In the second half Donaghy took his total to 0-9 with Finn Spence getting a few as well but Loughmacrory had more scorers on the night and that proved crucial. Pauraic Meenagh, Shane Dobbs, Aodhan Donaghy and Gareth Donaghy all registered while McCullagh ended the contest with an impressive 0-10 to his name.