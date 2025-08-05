ACL Div 1 round-up: Errigal ease away from Derrylaughan

ACL DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

Errigal Ciaran 1-25 Derrylaughan 1-6

It was business as usual for Errigal Ciaran at Dunmoyle on Friday evening as they collected the spoils to stay in the hunt for the league playoffs and leave opponents Derrylaughan still struggling at the foot of the table.

The home side always had the upper hand in this encounter and they were well on their way to the two points at the break after building up a 0-11 to 0-3 lead. Shea McDermott, Mark Kavanagh, Tommy Canavan and Joe Oguz were among their scorers with Liam Gervin landing a two pointer for the Kevin Barrys.

Ciaran Quinn added a score from outside the arc for the visitors while Adam Cushnahan got their goal of the game in the 48th minute but it was never going to be enough. Thomas Mullin got Errigal Ciaran’ goal while Kavanagh, McDermott and Darragh Canavan tagged on points as they flexed their muscles to get ready for the business end of the season.

Edendork 6-13 Moortown 0-22

EDENDORK are the leading scorers in senior football and you can understand why as they came from behind against Moortown at Arthur Mallon Park to hit their opponents for six.

The home side were moving well in the opening quarter wit Stephen Corr and Conor Mallon grabbing goals within three minutes of each other and Darren McCurry among the points. The Loughshore men though turned things around with scores from Shea Lawn, Peter Devlin, Paul Quinn and Mattie Conlon to lead 0-13 to 2-4.

The outcome of the game swayed inside sixty seconds as a McCurry goal in the 40th minute was followed by a second Mallon major in the next attack. Moortown did respond through Brian McLernon, Sean Kelly and Lawn but Edendork now had the bit between their teeth and they sealed victory with late goals from Corr and Cormac Mallaghan.

Dromore 0-18 Omagh 0-15

DROMORE will be hoping that they have put their wobbles behind them after making it back-to-back wins with a narrow success over struggling Omagh at Gardrum Park.

It was the St.Endas who led the way in the first half with the prolific Ronan O’Neill to the fore. The former Tyrone attacker weighed in with 0-7 including a two pointer to give his side a 0-10 to 0-8 lead. Aidan Clarke and Oisin Miller were also on target for the visitors with Paudie Dillon, Peter Teague and Ronan McNabb senior responding for Dromore.

A Miller brace bookended efforts from Niall Sludden and Dillon on the restart before a two pointer from a free from O’Neill pushed Omagh four clear. Dromore looked to be in bother but crucially they hit a purple patch that yielded half a dozen unanswered points from Teague (2), Sean McNabb (2), Brian Gallagher and Sludden to help get them over the line.

Loughmacrory 0-15 Gortin 0-15

BASED on the formbook going into this encounter you would have thought that there would be only one possible outcome but the competitiveness of Division one was there for all to see as Gortin picked up what could prove to be a crucial point at Loughmacrory.

Sean Og McAleer was the man who fired over the equaliser with a two pointer in the 59th minute and they could then have won it but an injury time effort from Shane Clarke was ruled out for a square ball infringement. It was nip and tuck throughout with the scores level 0-8 apiece at halftime with Shane McCullagh, Pauraic Meenagh, McAleer and Liam Og Mossey on the mark for their respective sides.

That trend continued in the second period as McCullagh, Cathal Donaghy and Cathaoir Gallagher all had points for the St.Theresas with McAleer, Mossey and Patrick McCullagh responding. Loughmacrory though just had the edge before McAleer took his total to 0-8 with that late score.

Pomeroy 0-12 Killyclogher 1-15

A STRONG first half display coupled with a third quarter goal from Mark Bradley ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides at Plunkett Park for a result that leaves Pomeroy joint bottom of the table.

The Plunketts had only once scorer in that opening period and that was County star Kieran McGeary as they trailed 0-8 to 0-2. His Tyrone teammate Bradley had two scores at the other end of the field with Marc Flanagan getting three and Nathan O’Neill also getting on the scoresheet.

McGeary and Ronan Duffin had early second half points for the home side but Flanagan hit three in reply either side of that 40th minute Bradley goal. That left Pomeroy chasing the game and while they had points from Frank Burns and Ryan McCallan it was Killyclogher who came out on top thanks to late scores from Mattie Howe and Bradley.

Ardboe 1-24 Dungannon 1-18

THIS was one of the games of the day in the top flight with Ardboe securing both points after an impressive display at Coney Park against defending league champions Dungannon.

The Rossas edged the opening half 1-7 to 0-8 with the help of a Caolan Mallaghan goal. Paul Donaghy and Finn Spence were among the points for the Clarkes with Shay McGuigan, Oran Mulgrew and Darragh Devlin all raising white flags for the Rossas.

In the second half Dungannon midfielder Paudie McNulty fired in a goal while Donaghy, Leo Hughes, James Quinn and Lorcan Mallon all had points but Ardboe looked the sharper side. McGuigan took his haul to 0-7 with Mallaghan, Cormac Devlin, Jamie Concannon and Davin McKeown all notching points.