ACL Div 1 round-up: Errigal leave it late against Edendork

ACL DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

Errigal Ciaran 2-19 Edendork 1-20

IF ever there was a smash and grab then this was surely it as Errigal Ciaran came from behind to beat an Edendork side who had led all the way at Dunmoyle on Friday night.

The St.Malachys greeted the halftime whistle ahead by double scores, 0-10 to 0-5, with the likes of Patrick McLernon, Harry Og Conlon and Conor Mallon among their points, Tommy Canavan and Daniel Blake with scorers for the home side. The second half was only two minutes old when Fiachra Nelis found the night to tighten Edendork’s grip on proceedings.

Four minutes later though Errigal Ciaran responded with a goal of their own from Eoin Kelly. It was then nip and tuck with Canavan and substitute duo Shea McDermott and Mark Kavanagh exchanging points with Daire Conway, McLernon and the superb Ben Cullen.

With time running out Tiarnan Colhoun scored the match winning goal and even then the visitors had an opportunity to win it but Mallon failed to convert a penalty.

Pomeroy 0-11 Dromore 2-16

DROMORE made it back-to-back wins when they took the spoils from their trip to Plunkett Park to leave Pomeroy with nothing to show for their efforts from three outings.

The St.Dympnas laid the foundations for their win in the first half and after leading 1-8 to 0-2 there was only going to be the one result. Paudi Dillon scored 1-4 during that time with his goal coming in the 11th minute with Ronan McNabb Junior getting a brace of points as well, Marty Coyle and Ronan Duffin the Plunketts marksmen.

Duffin (2), Peter Rafferty and Ryan McCallan all scored two pointers for Pomeroy in the second half as they closed the gap but then Dromore assumed control again. John MacRory scored a 52nd minute goal either side of points from Ciaran McCoy, Ryan McCusker and Dillon as they emerged convincing winners in the end.

Ardboe 2-18 Killyclogher 1-10

ARDBOE produced their best display of the campaign to date when they inflicted a first defeat of the season on Killyclogher at Coney Park.

The Rossas couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game with Shay O’Hare scoring a goal inside sixty seconds. Patrick Corcran and Oran Toal responded with Killyclogher points before Oran Mulgrew got the hosts second major at the end of the opening quarter. Tiernan Cox then got a Killyclogher goal and after Shay McGuigan and Tiernan McCann had traded points it was 2-6 to 1-5 at the break.

In the second half the Rossas really upped the tempo with Killyclogher struggling to stay in touch. McGuigan, Jamie Concannon, David Mulgrew Darragh Devlin and Cormac Devlin all tagged on points as they built a match winning lead despite Killyclogher scores from Mattie Howe and Cormac McGettigan.

Omagh 0-17 Derrylaughan 0-2

AS the final scoreline would suggest it was one way traffic at Healy Park on Friday evening as Omagh made it two wins from three starts with an emphatic display against Derrylaughan.

The Kevin Barrys were chasing their first points since gaining promotion and at halftime that already looked to be beyond them as they failed to register a score. Ronan O’Neill was to the fore for the St.Endas in the scoring stakes with Damian McGuigan also on target as the home side led 0-9 to 0-0.

In the second half the Loughshore men got scores from Fintan Cullen and Shea Coney but at no stage did they look like mounting a comeback. O’Neill took his personal haul on the night to 0-10 with Conan Campbell, Oisin Millar and Ben Groogan all registering as well as Omagh ran out winners with plenty to spare.

Moortown 1-18 Carrickmore 2-13

MOORTOWN struck for two points in injury time at the end of the game to collect their second win of the season and at the same time inflict a first reversal on Carrickmore.

It was the St.Colmcilles who had their noses in front at the break thanks to goals from Tiernan Loughran and Colum McCrory coupled with points from Rory Donnelly and Danny Fullerton. Shea Lawn and Ryan Kelly were among the Moortown point scorers with an injury time Rian Smith goal really bringing them back into it.

Moortown reeled off the opening five scores of the second half with Lawn getting a two pointer and Mattie Conlon also on target. Fullerton and Stephen Grogan traded points with Lawn before the Carrickmore duo brought the sides level in injury time. A draw looked the likely outcome at this stage but Moortown had other ideas and efforts from Conlon and Liam Lawn won the day for them.

Galbally 1-22 Gortin 1-15

GALBALLY’S first game of the season at Pearse Park resulted in a win over Gortin as they maintained their unbeaten start to leave the visitors still with no points under their belts.

The Pearses raced into an early three pointer lead through Cormac Donnelly, Daniel Kerr and Rory Hetherington before a Sean Og McAleer two pointer helped Gortin to get on level terms. Kerr, Darragh Donaghy and Ronan Nugent then hit seven points between them but two pointers from McAleer, Liam Og Mossey and defender Peter Kennan saw the visitors edge the opening half 0-11 to 0-10.

The opening ten minutes of the second half effectively won the game for Galbally as they outscored their opponents 1-7 to 0-1 with Donaghy getting the goal and Kerr a further four points. To their credit Gortin kept battling away with Mossey a constant threat as they brought his personal haul to 0-6 while Ciaran Brolly got a late goal for them.