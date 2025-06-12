ACL Div 1 round-up: Howe hits late Killyclogher winner

ACL DIVISION 1 ROUND-UP

Killyclogher 1-12 Trillick 2-8

MATTIE Howe proved to be the Killyclogher hero with the winning point deep into injury time just when it looked as though Trillick were going to draw for the second successive game.

Scores proved difficult to come by in the opening period with the St.Macartans edging things 0-5 to 0-3 thanks to two pointers from Lee Brennan and Daire Gallagher, Patrick Corcoran, Sean Broderick and Tiernan McCann the Killyclogher marksmen.

There was an unbelievable start to the second half s the St.Marys landed four two point scores inside five minutes. Marc Flannagan got the first from play and then Oran Toal converted here frees from outside the arc.

Trillick though responded with 1-3 without reply to level things with James Garrity finding the net either side of Brennan and Charlie Donnelly points. A goal from Howe in the 52nd minute had Killyclogher back in front but then Gallagher raised a green flag to leave it all square again before Howe won it.

Moortown 0-12 Dungannon 1-15

TWO sides who had made a winning start to the new season went head to head here at the Loughshore and it was league champions Dungannon who came out on top thanks to a strong final ten minutes.

The game was in the melting pot with the sides level but the Clarkes then upped the tempo to outscore their opponents 0-7 to 0-1 in the closing stages to claim victory. Paul Donaghy hit a brace of two pointers late on and that helped turn the tide in favour of the visitors.

Moortown had looked the livelier side early on with points from Paul Quinn, Liam Lawn and Rian Smith (2) helped them establish a 0-4 to 0-1 lead after ten minutes. A Paudie McNulty goal at the end of the opening quarter saw Dungannon lead at the break with Donaghy and James Quinn both pointing. Ryan Kelly and Shea Lawn scored 0-5 between them but Quinn and Darragh Skeffington responded before that late surge.

Derrylaughan 0-12 Galbally 5-18

GALBALLY turned on the style in the second half at the Loughshore to inflict a heavy defeat on a Derrylaughan side who badly missed the influence of leading marksman Tomas Carney through injury.

The Pearses were out of the traps quickly with the opening five points via Daniel Kerr (3), Joseph Corrigan and Eoghan O’Neill. Derrylaughan hit back with points from Liam Gervin, Adam Cushnahan and James Donnelly but a 17th minute O’Neill goal meant the visitors led 1-7 to 0-7 at the break despite playing against a strong wind.

Gervin reduced the deficit with the opening score of the second half but by the end of the third quarter the game was over as a contest. Kerr scored a further 1-4 with Darragh Donaghy also getting a goal before Cushnahan replied with a superb two point free into the elements.

Galbally continued to dominated with Corrigan and Donaghy tagging on points while O’Neill palmed in his second goal before substitute Rory Hetherington got goal number five.

Carrickmore 0-16 Donaghmore 0-14

WITH less than five minutes left on the clock Carrickmore trailed by two points at home to Donaghmore but not for the first time Danny Fullerton took centre stage with a brace of two pointers in the closing stages to give the St.Colmcilles victory.

It was a contest that ebbed and flowed throughout with the lead changing hands on several occasions. Donaghmore shaded the first half 0-9 to 0-8 with Niall McKenna hitting four points, Fergal Donaghy a brace and All Ireland U20 winning Captain Joey Clarke also on target. Fullerton hit 0-4 for the hosts with Ruairi Loughran getting a couple and Stevie Grogan also finding the range.

Noah Grimes and Cormac Drayne traded points with Fullerton and Aidan Woods in the third quarter s scores dried up a little. Cormac McCann and Drayne then edged Donaghmore in front but Brian Conway had a Carrickmore score before Fullerton’s two two pointers won it for the home side.

Edendork 3-8 Ardboe 0-16

EDENDORK’S ability to get goals coupled with a superb display from their keeper Darragh Mallon proved crucial as they had the minimum to spare over Ardboe at Arthur Mallon Park.

It was the Rossas who led 0-8 to 1-4 at the break thanks to points from Shay McGuigan, Cormac Devlin and Jamie Concannon, Tomas Mallon with the St.Malachys first major of the afternoon.

The second half proved to be all action with both sides looking like winners at different stages. All Ireland U20 winner Fiachra Nelis scored an early second half goal but Ardboe landed a series of points from McGuigan, Caolan Mallaghan and David Mulgrew.

Keeper Mallon came to Edendork’s rescue with three superb saves and when James Fearon got a third major for the home side they had their noses in front. Conor Devlin came forward to kick a point but despite having chances late o the Rossas couldn’t find an equaliser.

Dromore 1-16 Loughmacrory 0-17

A GOAL from Ciaran McCoy ten minutes from time proved to be the crucial score of the contest as Dromore secured a narrow victory over Loughmacrory at Gardrum Park.

The St.Dympnas started the game well with Oran Sludden hitting a couple of two pointers inside the opening three minutes. Pauraic Meenagh and Ruairi McCullagh registered for Loughmacrory before efforts from Niall Sludden and Ronan McNabb senior gave Dromore a 0-8 to 0-6 advantage at the turnover.

The home side made a good start to the second half as well with points from Caolan Slevin, Ryan McCusker and Ronan McNabb junior as they moved five clear.

Loughmacrory though continued to look dangerous when going forward with Meenagh and Ronan Fox both getting two pointers either side of that McCoy goal. With the game in injury time Colm Logue also weighed in with a two pointer followed by a single but Dromore held on for the win.

Gortin 0-13 Omagh 0-18

OMAGH made the short trip to Gortin on Friday evening when an impressive first half performance laid the foundations for victory to leave the home side still looking for their first points since their return to senior football.

The St.Endas played some good attacking football in that opening thirty minutes to leave them with a healthy 0-12 to 0-4 advantage at the interval. Experienced duo Ronan O’Neill and Conan Grugan were among their points as were Damian McGuigan, Tiernan Campbell, Patrick Bradley and Conan Campbell,

Gortin battled away in the second half and they played their way into it thanks to the twin threat of Liam Og Mossey and Sean Og McAleer who got all but one of their tally on the night. Omagh’s spread of scorers though proved decisive with ten different marksmen during the contest with the aforementioned six players getting 0-14 between them and Fionbharr Taggart, Oisin Millar, Eoghan McNamee and Jason McAnulla all recording singles.