ACL Div 1 round-up: Hughes goal sees Donaghmore past Fianna

ACL DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

Donaghmore 1-11 Coalisland 0-11

DONAGHMORE put their recent indifferent form behind them when they got the better of Coalisland at Father Devlin Park to ease themselves away from the danger zone and leave their opponents still in bother.

In the end it was a goal from Ben Hughes in the 44th minute that ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides. It was 0-5 apiece at the short whistle with Conor Cush, Noah Grimes, Tiernan Quinn and Sean L Corr among the points for their respective sides.

A brace of frees from Ronan Cassidy edged the hosts in front on the restart but the Fianna responded to get their noses in front thanks to efforts from Quinn and Cormac O’Hagan. Joey Clarke levelled matters before fellow defender Hughes got that goal and Donaghmore ensured that they stayed in front with points from Cassidy and Cormac Drayne.

Eglish 3-8 Dungannon 0-17

THERE was an unbelievable finish at Connolly Park as Eglish fought back to secure a share of the spoils and therefore break their points duck for the season.

Luke Donnelly had given Eglish an early lead with a well taken goal but unfortunately in doing so he had to go off injured moments later. The rest of the first half belonged to the Clarkes with Paul Donaghy landing a number of points and Dalaigh Jones and Oisin Cowan also on target to leave it 0-11 to -3 at the break.

Ethan Jordan, Dan Muldoon and Ryan McKennas had Eglish points either side of a Seamus Muldoon goal to leave it game on in the opening ten minutes of the second half. Dungannon though kicked five on the trot as Donaghy took his personal haul to 0-9. Eglish trailed by six with the game going into injury time but points from Ryan Donnelly and Jordan coupled with an Aaron Daly goal gave them hope before Jordan scored a brilliant equaliser.

Dromore 0-11 Edendork 0-10

DROMORE maintained their push for a league semi-final spot when they just about held off a determined challenge from Edendork at Gardrum Park.

In the opening attack Conn Kilpatrick opened the scoring but Dromore replied through Peter Teague (2) and Paudie Dillon. Darren McCurry, Niall Morgan and Ben Cullen then all registered as the visitors got their noses in front before Tomas McCarron and Declan McNulty left it 0-5 to 0-4 in favour of the St.Dympnas at the turnaround.

McNulty exchanged points with McCurry and Morgan on the restart before Emmet O’Neill and the returning Emmet McNabb pushed Dromore further in front. McCurry, Stephen Gervin and Jake Ferguson closed the gap but Dromore just did enough thanks to further scores from Dillon and McNulty.

Carrickmore 0-11 Trillick 0-9

CARRICKMORE are now the outright leaders in division one after they defeated reigning champions Trillick at home.

The St.Macartans looked the better side in the opening quarter with the Brennan brothers Lee and Rory both scoring either side of Colm Garrity but it was Carrickmore who led 0-5 to 0-3 at halftime thanks to points from Cormac Monroe, Danny Fullerton and James Donaghy.

Liam Gray and Lee Brennan had third quarter points for the visitors but Carrickmore increased their advantage with points from Fullerton, Ciaran Daly, Lorcan McGarrity and Sean Donnelly. Four points separated the sides going into injury time but Trillick rallied through scores from Dan Donnelly and Lee Brennan (2) to reduce the deficit to the minimum before Stephen Grogan got an insurance score for Carrickmore.

Loughmacrory 0-12 Clonoe 0-10

THIS was a big game for bot sides on Friday evening and it was Loughmacrory who came out on top at home to ease themselves away from the danger zone and leave Clonoe still in trouble.

The Rahillys began the game with points from Pascal McClure and Connor McAliskey inside eight minutes but that was the sum total of their first half efforts. Ruairi McCullagh and Eoin McElholm both scored a brace each with Shane Dobbs and Pauric Meenagh also on target to leave the St.Theresas 0-6 to 0-2 in front.

Three McAliskey points coupled with efforts from Declan McClure and Dany McNulty kept Clonoe in touch going into the final quarter with McCullagh hitting a trio of scores at the other end of the field. Cathal Donaghy and Meenagh then helped push Loughmacrory five clear and while Clonoe finished strongly with points from McNulty, McAliskey and McClure they ran out of time.

Killyclogher 3-8 Pomeroy 0-13

THREE first half goals helped lay the foundations for a home victory for Killyclogher despite the fact that opponents Pomeroy managed to score more times over the course of the sixty odd minutes.

The home side got off to the best possible start with Dara Hayes finding the net inside sixty seconds. It was Pomeroy though who dominated the next ten minutes with five unanswered points from Kieran McGeary, Kevin Armstrong, Leo Quinn and Ryan Loughran (2). Killyclogher though had a blistering last eight minutes of the half as they hit 2-4 without reply with Mickey Rafferty and Gavin Potter getting their goals.

The home side may have only managed three second half points from Mark Bradley, Conall McCann and Marc Flanagan but the damage had been done. McGeary weighed in with another four points for the Plunketts with Jude Campbell, Loughran and Peter Rafferty also on target but it wasn’t enough.