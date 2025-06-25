ACL Div 1 round-up: Loughmacrory get off the mark

ACL DIVISION 1 ROUND-UP

Loughmacrory 0-16 Errigal Ciaran 1-8

BOTH of these sides had made contrasting starts to the new season but on Friday night Loughmacrory turned the early formbook on its head to record their first win and at the same time inflict a first defeat on visiting Errigal Ciaran.

The St.Teresa’s began the game brightly and by the end of the opening quarter they were 0-4 to 0-2 in front thanks to a trio of Pauraic Meenagh points and one from Ruairi McCullagh, Daniel Blake and Cathair Quinn the Errigal Ciaran marksmen. Scores were proving difficult to come by with Colm Logue on target as the hosts led 0-6 to 0-3 at the turnaround.

Thomas Mullin and Mark Kavanagh brough the visitors level but then Loughmacrory hit five in a row from Meenagh (3) and McCullagh (2). Substitute Shea McDermott then scored a penalty at the end of the third quarter before Niall Kelly tagged on a point.

It was anybody’s game at this stage but Loughmacrory finished strongly to take the spoils thanks to scores from Meenagh, McCullagh, Ronan Fox and Arnie.

Trillick 1-15 Edendork 2-7

AT halftime at Donnelly Park it was Edendork who were the better side as they held a five point lead but in the second half Trillick turned things around in style by restricting their opponents to just a single score.

A Rian Nelis goal was followed by another major from Tomas Mallon and with the inform Harry Og Conlon contributing five points the St.Malachys looked in good shape. Lee Brennan and Daire Gallagher had points for the St.Macartans but they trailed 2-6 to 0-7 at the short whistle.

In the second half Trillick upped the tempo and Edendork struggled to contain them. Brennan took his personal haul to 0-6 that included a two pointer with Colm Garrity also raising an orange flag. Michael Gallagher bagged the winners all important goal with Edendork’s sole response coming from Fionn Devlin.

Derrylaughan 0-14 Dungannon 3-19

DEFENDING league champions Dungannon’s perfect start to the season continued and it was never really in any doubt as they produced a storming second half display at the Loughshore to leave Derrylaughan still without a point to their name.

The Clarkes shaded the opening half 0-9 to 0-5 thanks to points from Paul Donaghy, James Quinn and Paddy Quinn, Adam Cushnahan on target for the Kevin Barrys with his haul including a two pointer.

The Cushnahans Adam (2) and Liam added further two pointers as did Caoimhim Hughes while Ciaran Quinn got a few points but they were always playing catchup.

The leaders banged in three goals from Donaghy, Lorcan Mallon and Leo Hughes with Finn Spence, Paudie McNulty and Matthew Quinn contributing points on a day when Donaghy finished with 1-5 to his name.

Donaghmore 1-17 Gortin 1-15

GORTIN are still looking for their first points since returning to the top flight but they came perilously close to breaking their duck at Father Devlin Park against Donaghmore.

The visitors got off to a great start with a brace of two pointers from Peter Keenan and Sean Og McAleer but then Donaghmore assumed control. Thomas McGuigan scored a 5th minute goal and Tiernan Drayne, Cormac McCann, Cormac Drayne and Ryan Cush all had points as they scored 1-9 without reply. An injury time Daniel Daly goal gave Gortin hope for the second half as they reduced the deficit to four.

Ruairi Keenan and Liam Og Mossey had Gortin points with Jude McNally and John McKenna responding for Donaghmore before two pointers from Mossey and McAleer saw Gortin lead 1-14 to 1-13.

The scene was set for a tense finish but Donaghmore didn’t panic as they scored four of the last five points from McGuigan, Sean Donaghy, Tom Grimes and McCann to secure the win.

Galbally 3-19 Moortown 1-19

GALBALLY’S impressive start to the season continued at Pearse Park but they had to produce a superb final quarter to come from behind to get the better of Moortown and preserve their unbeaten record.

Ryan Kelly and Eoghan O’Neill traded early points before Daniel Kerr scored an opportunist 9th minute goal when he spotted keeper Blaine Ryan out of his goals. Darragh Donaghy and O’Neill tagged on points but Moortown looked dangerous when going forward and scores from Liam Lawn, Kelly, Shea Lawn and centre half back Brian McLernon saw them lead 0-12 to 1-8 at halftime.

Cormac Donnelly and Mattie Conlon swapped points on the restart before Moortown enjoyed a purple patch. Shea Lawn, Paul Quinn and Kelly all pointed with McLernon getting a goal to put them six in front.

A brilliant John Hetherington goal sparked a Pearses revival and when Donaghy found the net as well they had all the momentum. Liam Rafferty dispatched a two pointer either side of scores from the Donnelly brothers Mark and Conor as they came from six behind to win by the same margin.

Carrickmore 1-17 Pomeroy 0-18

CARRICKMORE produced a Lazarus like comeback at home on Friday night to take the spoils just when it seemed that neighbours Pomeroy were going to break their points duck for the season.

The Plunketts completely dominated the first half and that was reflected on the scoreboard as they established a 0-15 to 0-3 advantage. Ryan McCallan hit 0-7 with Ronan Duffin and Ryan Loughran contributing three each and Jude Campbell a brace.

Aidan Woods, Ciaran Cuddy and Martin Penrose were the marksmen for a St.Colmcilles side who had it all to do in the second half.

McCallan hit another brace in the second half but Carrickmore produced a storming comeback with teenager Tiarnan Loughran to the fore. Cormac Munroe had a two pointer but it was Loughran who accounted for the rest of their 1-12 haul with the goal coming in the 48th minute. He also had a brace of two pointers, the second of which won the game in injury time.