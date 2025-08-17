ACL Div 1 round-up: Pomeroy punished heavily by Donaghmore

ACL DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP (WED)

Pomeroy 0-7 Donaghmore 5-23

DONAGHMORE made it three wins on the bounce to climb into the top half of the table and leave Pomeroy in trouble after this comprehensive result at Plunkett Park.

Advertisement

The home side were seriously depleted with a number of their players overseas at Kieran McGeary’s wedding and the game was as good as over by the break with the scoreboard reading 2-15 to 0-4, John McKenna got both goals for the winners with Cormac McCann landing six points and Ronan Cassidy and Tiernan Drayne a couple each.

Ronan Duffin and Ryan O’Gara scored 0-2 each for Pomeroy but Donaghmore continued to dictate matters. Tom Grimes got a goal with Cassidy getting two majors as well while points came from Niall McKenna, Fergal Donaghy, Cormac Drayne and defender Dermot McCann.

Killyclogher 3-18 Edendork 2-18

KILLYCLOGHER came from behind at halftime to take the spoils at home to Edendork in a thoroughly entertaining and high scoring encounter that ebbed one way and then the other.

Conall McCann got a Killyclogher goal as early as the third minute with Edendork replying with a Darren McCurry two pointer.

McCann got a second goal with his brother Oisin kicking two points but efforts from McCurry and Conor Mallon along with a goal from the latter saw Edendork lead 1-11 to 2-5 at the interval.

Within six minutes of the restart Conal McCann and Mark Bradley had hit two pointers after Oisin had opened the scoring. Edendork responded with Conn Kilpatrick goal and points from McCurry and Nall Morgan but a Marc Flanagan major coupled with points from Bradley and Oisin McCann swung the game in favour of the hosts.

Advertisement

Ardboe 1-20 Omagh 1-17

WITH time running out at Coney Park the sides were level but Ardboe then hit the last three points to collect the spoils to move up to fourth place and leave opponents Omagh just two points above the danger zone.

Teenager Jamie Concannon proved to be the match winner with a two pointer with Conan Devlin adding the last score. It was Omagh who led 0-10 to 0-6 at halftime with Ronan O’Neill hitting a couple of two pointer with Oisin Miller and Jason McAnulla also on the scoresheet. David Mulgrew and Shea O’Hare were among the marksmen for the Rossas.

Ardboe enjoyed a good third quarter as Shay McGuigan, Concannon, O’Hare and Oisin Devlin all added points while Mulgrew got a goal.

Omagh hit back with a successful O’Neill penalty and points from Cain Bradley and O’Neill helped them draw level before that late rally from the Loughshore men.

Derrylaughan 0-19 Loughmacrory 4-16

LOUGHMACRORY maintained their push for the league playoffs with an expected win over Derrylaughan but not before they were given a fright in the first half by the bottom club.

The visitors got off to a perfect start with a fifth minute Ruairi McCullagh goal but for the rest of the opening period the Kevin Barrys more than matched the St.Teresa’s.

Adam Cushnahan, Ciaran Quinn, Liam Gervin, Pauraic Meenagh and Eoin Donaghy had points for their respective sides to leave it 1-8 to 0-9 at the turnaround.

Adam Cushanhan, Liam Cushnahan and Gervin tagged on second half points for Derrylaughan but the visitors ability to get goals proved crucial. McCullagh got another one on his way to a personal total of 2-4 with Eoin McElholm and Oisin McCallan both finding the net as well as they won with a bit to spare.