ACL Div 1 round-up: Reds finish top despite derby defeat

ACL DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

Trillick 0-13 Dromore 0-15

DROMORE’S superb run of results continued at Donnelly Park against neighbours Trillick as they landed three late points to take the spoils although Dungannon’s defeat means that the St.Macartans still progress to the league final.

There was nothing between the sides throughout and at the end of the opening half it was 0-6 apiece with Mattie Donnelly, Lee Brennan, Adrian McGurren and Mark McGale providing points for their respective sides.

It stayed nip and tuck throughout the second period as well as Peter Teague, Niall Sludden and McGale registered for the St.Dympnas with Sean O’Donnell, Donnelly and James Garrity replying for the hosts. With time running out Trillick were a point in front but a 4th score of the game from Sludden levelled matters and after keeper McGale took his personal haul to five substitute Emmet McNabb weighed in with the insurance score.

Dungannon 2-18 Errigal Ciaran 2-21

A SUPERB first half display during which they used full advantage of the significant wind at their backs saw Errigal Ciaran get the better of Dungannon at O’Neill Park to ensure home advantage when the two meet again in the league semi final.

Two pointers were the order of the day for the visitors in the first half as Peter Harte got three with Darragh Canavan, Tommy Canavan and Mark Kavanagh all getting one apiece. James and Patrick Quinn had points for the Clarkes but a goal and a few points from Darragh Canavan left Errigal Ciaran 1-17 to 0-8 in front.

In the second half Patrick Quinn scored a brace of goals with Dalaigh Jones and Leo Hughes getting points while James Quinn finished with an impressive 0-9 to his name. It wasn’t enough however as a goal from substitute Ronan O’Sullivan ensured that the points went the way of the visitors.

Pomeroy 0-7 Loughmacrory 0-13

THESE two sides went into this encounter at Plunkett Park with something to play for but despite the end result nothing changed in the table as Loughmacrory came out on top.

The St.Teresa’s needed to win and hope that Dungannon beat Errigal Ciaran to seal third spot but that didn’t happen while a defeat for Pomeroy in the end didn’t matter as results elsewhere condemned them to the relegation playoff. Kieran McGeary, Marty Coyle and Frank Burns were on target for Pomeroy but efforts from Ruairi McCullagh, Aodhan Donaghy and Cathaoir Gallagher saw the visitors lead 0-5 to 0-3 at the break.

The Plunketts managed second half points from McGeary, Jude Campbell and Hugh McNamee but at no time did they look like upsetting the odds. McCullagh landed another trio of points with Shay Conway, Shane Dobbs and the Donaghy brothers Gareth and Cathal completing a comfortable afternoon’s work for the winners.

Derrylaughan 0-4 Moortown 1-17

DERRYLAUGHAN went into this game knowing that a win coupled with a loss for Gortin would have lifted them off the foot of the table but neither of those results transpired as they were well beaten by a Moortown side who ensured that they wouldn’t be pulled into the relegation playoffs.

The Kevin Barrys were minus the services of key players due to injury and it showed as their Loughshore neighbours always had the upper hand. Shay Lawn bagged the only goal of the game and he added five points for good measure with Tarlach Quinn, Rian Smith and Mattie Conlon all on target as well.

Adam Cushanhan had a brace for the hosts but their only other scores on the day came from Danny Ball and Andre Devlin and it means that they will make an automatic return to Intermediate football unless they win the O’Neill Cup, a scenario that looks highly unlikely.

Gortin 1-13 Carrickmore 1-12

GORTIN knew that results elsewhere could have left them bottom of the table but they ensured that they kept their fate in their own hands with a fine victory at home to Carrickmore.

It was a contest that looked like ending in stalemate until Sean Og McAleer stepped up to convert a last minute free, his eighth point of the afternoon, to settle the issue. Carrickmore shaded the opening half 1-5 to 0-6 thanks to a 12th minute Aidan Woods goal, McAleer and Jonny Munroe among the points for their respective sides.

A two pointer from McAleer gave Gortin the perfect start to the second half but Carrickmore replied with a score from outside the arc as well from Munroe with Tiarnan Loughran also on target. Ciaran Brolly and Ruairi Keenan had Gortin points either side of an Odhran Brolly goal as the hosts edged ahead. Woods and Loughran then brought the sides level before McAleer had the final say.

Edendork 1-18 Omagh 2-13

WITH nothing at stake here both sides weren’t at full strength and it was a Stephen Corr inspired Edendork who came out on top against Omagh to leave the home side joint fifth in the table.

There was little between the sides in the first half with Edendork edging things 0-9 to 0-8 thanks to points from Corr, Conor Mallon jun and James Fearon. Ronan O’Neill, Jason McAnulla and To Donaghy were among the scorers for the visitors.

Three minutes into the second half O’Neill scored the opening goal of the contest as play continued to swing from end to end. Daire Conway and Damian McGuigan swapped points before Corr took his personal haul to 1-12 with a 60th minute goal. McAnulla did find the net for the St.Endas in injury time but it proved to be only a consolation score.

Killyclogher 1-9 Galbally 2-10

GALBALLY rounded off their league campaign with a first win in seven outings as they got the better of Killyclogher away from home in a contest were neither side had anything to play for.

The Pearses enjoyed a great start when a delightful Daniel Kerr pass put Eoghan O’Neill through and he finished to the net in the 3rd minute. Oran Toal, Mattie Howe and Gavin Potter had first half points for Killyclogher but that early strike still separated the two sides at the short whistle after Kerr, Cormac Donnelly and Joseph Corrigan had all raised white flags.

John Hetherington and Toal traded points on the restart before Killyclogher lost Oisin McCann to a black card. Despite that setback they responded to points from Conor Donnelly and Kerr with a Patrick Corcoran goal to leave it level going into the final quarter. Substitute Sean Hughes then exchanged passes with Kerr to crash home a well taken goal and points from Conor Donnelly and O’Neill made sure of the win.

Ardboe 1-12 Donaghmore 0-20

DONAGHMORE produced an impressive display at Coney Park to end their campaign on a winning note with the final scoreline probably flattering their opponents Ardboe a little.

The visitors dominated the opening half on their way to establishing a healthy 0-12 to 0-4 advantage thanks to points from Ronan Cassidy (3), Ryan Cush (4 and Cormac Drayne (3), Shay McGuigan and Cormac Morgan with scores for the Rossas.

Thomas McGuigan, Conor Cush and Cormac McCann stretched that advantage on the restart before Ardboe had a good spell that yielded scores from McGuigan, Darragh Devlin and Conor Devlin. Cassidy, McCann and Fergal Donaghy though all helped make sure of a Donaghmore win despite a late Eoghan Devlin goal for the Loughshore men.