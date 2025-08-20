ACL Div 1 round-up: St Enda’s gain some breathing space

ACL DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

Omagh 1-16 Carrickmore 1-11

TWO sides who have struggled in the league for consistency this season met at Healy Park and it was Omagh’s greater need for the points that perhaps proved to be the difference in the end as they gave themselves some breathing space at the wrong end of the table.

Omagh had the use of the wind in the opening period but they failed to establish a healthy lead. A Sean Laird goal did divide the teams at 1-6 to 0-6 with home points coming from Ronan O’Neill, Dan Haigney and Damian McGuigan with Lorcan McGarrity striking four for Carrickmore and Michael Coyle also on target.

McGarrity opened Carrickmore’s second half account with a two pointer from a free but Omagh responded through O’Neill, Callam Daly and McGuigan. The visitors did get a goal in the 57th minute but it came too late to influence the outcome of the contest.

Donaghmore 0-21 Trillick 2-17

TRILLICK continue to lead the way at the summit of the Division One table but they had to pull out all the stops to beat a Donaghmore side who scored more times at Father Devlin Park.

Crucially though the St.Macartans bagged both goals with the outstanding James Garrity finding the net in both the 19th and 36th minutes. The first came from the penalty spot after Ciaran Daly had been fouled and he added a couple of two pointers in the opening period as well, as did Ryan Cush and Ryan Cassidy for the hosts.

Tom Grimes, Cush and Noah Grimes had points either side of Garrity’s second major before the twin threat of Cush and Cassidy took their haul between them to 0-12 to reduce the deficit to the minimum. Daly and Ryan Gray had scored earlier in the contest and in the closing stages Garrity took his personal haul to 2-8 to ensure victory.

Dungannon 1-27 Edendork 1-15

DEFENDING league champions Dungannon always looked to have the upper hand over neighbours Edendork at O’Neill Park for a result that keeps them only a point off the pace.

It was the visitors who scored the opening goal of the game from a Darren McCurry penalty but it was the Clarkes who led 0-18 to 1-10 at the break with Paul Donaghy, Dalaigh Jones, Matthew Quinn, Lorcan Mallon and James Quinn all on target. Edendork had it all to do after the interval especially after having Jake Ferguson sent off in the closing stages of the first half.

Harry Og Conlon, McCurry and Patrick McLernon had Edendork points but Dungannon were always able to keep their opponents at arms length with the help of a Ryan Jones goal. Donaghy took his haul to 0-9 with Paudie McNulty, Mallon and Matthew Quinn registering as well as they eased to victory.

Dromore 2-27 Derrylaughan 1-7

IN recent weeks Dromore have emerged as one of the form sides in senior football and they experienced little difficulty in making it five straight wins when seeing off the challenge of bottom of the table Derrylaughan at Gardrum Park.

It was another fine attacking display from the St.Dympnas with no fewer than thirteen players featuring on the scoresheet. Adam Cushnahan scored a first half goal for the Kevin Barrys with Liam Gervin and Shane Scullion both registering two pointers but they managed just two scores after the break.

Paudie Dillon, Sean McNabb, Oran Sludden and Adrain McGurren all supplied first half points for Dromore and when Ronan McNabb bagged a 26th minute goal there was an air of inevitability about the outcome. Dillon, McGurren, McNabb and Collie MacRory all added to their mounting points tally in the second half while Malachy McGurren got their second goal late on.

Errigal Ciaran 0-18 Galbally 0-18

WITH a quarter of an hour played at Dunmoyle there looked as though there was only going to be one outcome as Errigal Ciaran were in complete control but Galbally dug deep to take a deserved share off the spoils to end their three game losing streak.

Ruairi Canavan hit 0-5 with Mark Kavanagh and Ciaran McGinley also on target while the hosts missed a few goal chances. The visitors began to play their way into the game and scores from Daniel Kerr, Ronan Nugent and Darragh Donaghy saw them reduce the deficit to 0-9 to 0-5.

McGinley, Darragh Canavan and Tommy Canavan swapped points with Kerr in the third quarter before a brilliant Nugent two pointer cut the gap to 0-15 to 0-13. Galbally lost Conor Donnelly to a black card and Ruairi Canavan and Joe Oguz tagged on points but the Pearses weren’t finished. Mark Donnelly and a two pointer from Kerr closed the gap to one before the latter hit a superb equaliser from out on the right wing with the last kick to take his haul to 0-12.

Moortown 1-13 Killyclogher 5-22

KILLYCLOGHER look like a side who are coming into form at just the right time of the season as Moortown found out to their cost at the Loughshore for a result that keeps the hosts just above the danger zone.

It was a game that was as good as over by the short whistle with the winners having established a healthy 2-13 to 0-4 advantage. Mattie Howe laid claim to the match ball with a hattrick of goals with Patrick Corcoran and Mark Bradley also finding the net.

Johnny Kelly got the Moortown goal with Shea Lawn, Ryan Kelly and Rian Smith featuring among their points but they were always playing second fiddle. Oran Toal and Bradley reached double figures in points between them with Nathan O’Neill getting on the scoresheet as well as Killyclogher moved into the top half of the table.