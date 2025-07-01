ACL Div 1 round-up: Trillick power past the Plunketts

ACL DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

Pomeroy 0-7 Trillick 1-21

TRILLICK are a side who are in good form at present and that was evident again at Plunkett Park as they eased to victory to leave hosts Pomeroy still with nothing to show for their efforts from five outings.

The St.Macartans had a strong wind at their backs in the opening period and they made it count to effectively win the game after building up a 0-15 to 0-2 lead. Lee Brennan, Michael Gallagher and Peter McCaughey all landed two pointers during that time with James Garrity getting a few scores as well while Peter McGoldrick and Ronan Duffin were the Pomeroy marksmen.

In the second half McGoldrick and Duffin had another brace each with Hugh McNamee also on target for the Plunketts but they were always fighting a losing battle. Liam Corry got the only goal of the game with Garrity and Brennan finishing with 0-6 and 0-5 respectively.

Ardboe 1-21 Errigal Ciaran 3-14

WITH these two sides having been drawn to face each other in the opening round of the championship there was that extra interest at Coney Park and the supporters in attendance were certainly treated to a cracker.

Errigal Ciaran had the wind in their favour in the first half and they greeted the short whistle just ahead, 1-10 to 1-9. Shea McDermott had their opening three points including a two pointer while he also converted a brilliant two pointer from the sideline. Darragh Devlin, Shay McGuigan and Jamie Concannon were among he points for the Rossas with Caolan Mallaghan getting their goal, Ciaran McGinley raising a green flag for the visitors.

Devlin, McGuigan, Jeimi Muldoon, Davin McKeown and Conall Morgan were all among the second half points for Ardboe with Daniel Blake and McDermott responding for Errigal Ciaran and while Eoin Kelly and Joe Oguz both got majors for the visitors they just came up short, McDermott hitting the post with the last kick of the game from a long way out.

Loughmacrory 3-15 Killyclogher 3-6

THIS local derby brought together two sides who were also drawn out to meet each other in this season’s Championship and it was Loughmacrory who came out on top to make it much needed back-to-back wins.

The St.Theresas did most of the damage in the first half as they had established a healthy 1-11 to 0-2 lead by the interval. Cathaoir Gallagher got their goal with Ruairi McCullagh, Pauraic Meenagh and Gareth Donaghy featuring among their points, Tiernan McCann and PT Cunningham the Killyclogher marksmen.

The second half was only two minutes old when Patrick Corcoran found the net for the visitors and the same player found the net again eight minutes later. Loughmacrory though always held the upper hand and majors from McCullagh and Donaghy left them comfortably ahead before Cormac McGettigan got a late consolation goal for Killyclogher.

Dungannon 1-20 Carrickmore 2-16

FINN Spence proved to be the Dungannon hero with the winning point just before the final whistle as the league leaders just about held off a spirited Carrickmore comeback to take the spoils and maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

The Clarkes were the better side in the opening half and that was reflected on the scoreboard as they held a 1-12 to 1-5 advantage. Paul Donaghy, Lorcan Mallon, Dalaigh Jones and James Quinn were among their points with the latter also scoring a goal. Aidan Woods got the Carrickmore goal in the closing stages of the half after Lorcan McGarrity and Niall Allison had scored points.

McGarrity hit a brace of two pointers kin the second half while Colm McCrory got a goal as they fought back. Donaghy and Jones had points for the Clarkes but Carrickmore drew level through scores from McCrory and Stephen Grogan before Spence’s late winner.

Omagh 0-11 Galbally 4-9

GOALS win games as they say and that was certainly the case here at Healy Park as Galbally stretched their unbeaten start to the season with a comfortable victory over Omagh.

The Pearses enjoyed the perfect start to the game when centre half back Christopher Morris blasted o the top left hand corner of the net inside the opening minutes.

Daniel Kerr and Ronan Nugent swapped points with Ronan O’Neill with the latter also landing an outstanding free from 55m out. Galbally defender Aidan Carberry got their second goal and it was all to play for in the second half with the score reading 2-5 to 0-8.

O’Neill reduced the deficit on the restart but that was all that Omagh had to show for a spell of pressure and Galbally broke for Mark Donnelly to find the net, the substitute hitting an impressive 1-3 after his introduction. The visitors were on top now and Darragh Donaghy showed blistering pace to get away from the Omagh defence to fire home goal number four to ensure victory.

Edendork 3-11 Dromore 1-12

GOALS were key for Edendork as they made home advantage count against Dromore for a result that sees them climb above their opponents in the Division One league table.

Conor Mallon was in outstanding form for the St.Malachys in the first half with all 2-6 of his tally coming during that time. Paudie Dillon, Odhran Rafferty and Caolan Slevin had points for the St.Dympnas but Mallon and Harry Og Conlon helped ensure that Edendork led 2-8 to 1-7 at halftime.

Daire Conway and Ben Cullen exchanged second half points with Niall Sludden and Cathal Colon before crucially Patrick McLernon got a third Edendork goal at the start of the final quarter. It proved to be their last score of the game but they had done enough despite four late Declan McNulty points, the last of which was a two pointer.