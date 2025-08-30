ACL Div 1 round-up: Wins for Trillick and Dromore

ACL DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP (WED)

Ardboe 1-16 Trillick 2-17

TRILLICK remain top of the table and they ensured their place in the league title playoffs thanks to a hard earned win at Coney Park against Ardboe.

Advertisement

It took the introduction of Mattie Donnelly off the bench in the second half to turn the game back in favour of the St.Macartans after they had led at half-time.

James Corry scored a goal for the visitors as early as the 2nd minute and a couple of two point frees from Lee Brennan enabled them to lead 1-8 to 0-8 at the break. Shay McGuigan and David Mulgrew with points for the Rossas.

Three minutes after the restart Cormac Morgan converted an Ardboe penalty and with McGuigan and Jamie Concannon adding points they move two ahead. Donnelly though came off the bench and had a major impact hitting a trio of points with Brennan getting a late goal to ensure victory.

Dromore 2-22 Dungannon 0-15

DROMORE’S superb upturn in their fortunes continued at the weekend when they eased to a convincing win over a Dungannon side who were missing a few regulars including the Division One leading scorer Paul Donaghy.

The defending champion have already secured a top three finish and on the night the St.Dympnas proved much too strong. Oran Sludden scored a 10th minute goal while Peter Teague and Paudie Dillon knocked over a number of points including one each from outside the arc for a 1-13 to 0-3 halftime lead.

The Clarkes had two pointers in the second period from James Quinn, Paddy Quinn and Dalaigh Jones but at no stage did they look like mounting a comeback. Dillon, Sean McNabb, Nathan McCarron and Andrew McGurren all tagged on points for the winers with Malachy McGurren getting their second goal late on.

Advertisement

Errigal Ciaran 2-25 Gortin 1-11

ERRIGAL Ciaran go into their final game requiring a point to ensure their place in the title playoffs after an emphatic win over a Gortin side who go into their final outing also needing a point at the other end of the table.

It was a game that was as good as over at halftime in Dunmoyle with Errigal Ciaran leading 2-16 to 1-5. Ruairi Canavan was in outstanding form with 1-9 to his name while Peter Harte got their other goal, Liam Og Mossey with the Gortin major.

Canavan added another brace in the second half while Harte took his personal haul to 1-5 with Joe Oguz, Shea McDermott and Bryan Horisk also on target. Mossey finished with 1-7 to his name with Sean Og McAleer (3) and Odhran Brolly the visitors other marksmen on the day.

Carrickmore 1-13 Killyclogher 1-16

THERE was little at stake here between two sides with their eyes set firmly on the upcoming Championship and it was Killyclogher who took the spoils perhaps more comfortably than the final scoreline might suggest.

Shea Munroe, Aidan Woods and Stephen Grogan traded early points with Conal McCann, Gavin Potter and Mark Hayes before the visitors seized control. McCann and Mark Bradley had points and while Tiarnan Loughran responded with a two pointer Hayes bagged a goal and McCann a score from outside the arc to leave it 1-10 to 0-7 at the break.

Woods and another Loughran two pointer helped Carrickmore stay in touch but they couldn’t narrow the gap as McCann, Potter and Hayes all registered for Killyclogher. A two pointer from a free from Bradley put the game beyond reach before Conan McElduff scored an injury time Carrickmore goal.

Edendork 2-18 Galbally 1-2

AFTER being unbeaten after eight games Galbally have now failed to win any of their last six outings as Edendork comfortably came out on top in a meeting between two sides who were minus a number of regulars.

The St.Malachys led 0-9 to 0-2 at halftime with Stephen Corr, Ben Cullen, James Fearon and Rian Nelis among their points, Oisin McCaughey and Senan Morgan the marksmen for the Pearses.

McCaughey did find the net for the Pearses in the second half but that proved to be their only score as Edendork took control. Corr took his personal haul to 1-4 on the night with their first goal while Declan Cullen also found the net as Edendork won with plenty to spare.

Omagh 0-16 Moortown 2-12

BLAINE Ryan proved to be the Moortown hero at Healy Park with a winning goal deep into injury time for a result that keeps them out of the bottom three and leaves their fate in their own hands in their last game.

It was close throughout with the St.Endas looking as though they had done enough to claim the win. Daniel McCrossan led the way in the scoring stakes for the home side with 0-4 with Conor O’Donnell landing 0-3 and Tom Donaghy getting a brace.

Peter Devlin, Shea Lawn and Ryan Kelly all contributed a brace of points each for the Loughshore men on the night with their main marksman being Liam Lawn with 1-4 to his name but just when they looked like coming up short Ryan grabbed what could prove to be a priceless winning goal.