ACL Div 1 round-up: Victories for the Reds and Clarkes

ACL DIVISION 1 ROUND-UP

Moortown 1-14 Trillick 6-11

TRILLICK lead the way at the top of the table after securing an impressive victory away to Moortown when early three goal blitzes at the start of each half set them on their way to a win.

Moortown had the wind at their backs in the first half but by the 9th minute they had already picked the ball out of the net three timers with Lee Brennan, Ciaran Daly and James Garrity all on target. The Loughshore men turned things around to lead 1-10 to 3-3 at the break thanks to points from Shea Lawn, Peter Devlin and Ryan Kelly coupled with a Lawn goal but they still had it all to do.

Rory Brennan grabbed goal number four on the restart and by the 11th minute Daly and Liam Corry had added further majors to end the game as a contest. Sean Kelly was among the Moortown points but Trillick proved too strong with Charlie Donnelly getting their last two points.

Galbally 2-18 Dungannon 4-17

DUNGANNON hit 1-3 without reply in injury time at the end of the game at Pearse Park to get the better of Galbally in a cracking encounter to leapfrog their opponents into second place in the table.

The Clarkes dominated the opening exchanges with points from Paddy Quinn (3) and James Quinn (2) before Daniel Kerr opened Galbally’s account with a 12th minute goal. Dungannon though upped the ante with points from James Quinn, Matthew Quinn (2), Lorcan Mallon (2) and Conor Kennedy either side of a Dalaigh Jones goal to assume control. On the stroke of halftime Kerr converted a penalty to leave it 1-12 to 2-1.

Galbally enjoyed a brilliant third quarter to turn things around with Liam Rafferty, Sean Wylie, Kerr and Darragh Donaghy all landing two pointers. The Clarkes responded with goals from Paudie McNulty and Matthew Quinn but further two pointers from Rafferty and Kerr had the Pearses in front. Paul Doaghy then levelled matters from a free and converted a penalty before Finn Spence and James Quinn tagged on late points.

Derrylaughan 1-13 Ardboe 3-14

THE Loughshore derby went according to the formbook with Ardboe moving up to fifth in the table although they had to fight hard for their win away to bottom club Derrylaughan.

A youthful Rossas side were full of running throughout with scores coming from different sectors on the field. The experienced Shay McGuigan op scored with 0-6 while minor star Jamie Concannon had 0-5 for the visitors. Ciaran Quinn, Shane Scullion, Adam Cushnahan and midfielder Brian Kennedy (2) all notched two pointers for the Kevin Barrys.

Goals though proved to be key with Ardboe rattling the net three times courtesy of Darragh Devlin, Conan Devlin and Shay McGuigan. Joe Donnelly did raise a green flag for the Kevin Barrys but it wasn’t enough on the night as they remain four points from safety.

Edendork 3-16 Donaghmore 5-16

THIS was a high scoring and opening contest from first whistle until the last and it had an unbelievable finish at Arthur Mallon Park as Donaghmore scored 2-3 without reply to come from behind to win.

Ben Cullen fired in an early Edendork goal but Donaghmore responded with points from Thomas McGuigan and Ryan Cush either side of a Noah Grimes goal. Darren McCurry, Cullen and Conor Mallon had Edendork points with Conor O’Neill scoring a two pointer at the other end and Cush putting a spot kick over the bar.

Edendork led by two at halftime and there was a crazy start to the second period. Rian Nelis scored a goal inside thirty seconds and followed that up with another major but by the 37th minute Grimes and Cush had also scored Donaghmore goals. McCurry and Patrick McLernon added points for the hosts but they then scored a own goal and Donaghmore seized control with a Cormac McCann point followed by a last minute O’Neill goal.

Gortin 1-5 Dromore 1-20

DROMORE eased themselves into a midtable position thanks to a third win in a row when they were convincing winners at a Gortin side who have a real fight on their hands with only four games left to play.

Paudie Dillon and Liam Og Mossey exchanged early points but that was as good as it got for Gortin as they managed just one more first score via Odhran Brolly. Dillon and Peter Teague (2) both landed two pointers with Ronan McNabb senior and Sean McNabb both on target as well to leave it 0-12 to 0-2 at the interval.

In the opening attack of the second half Mossey bagged a Gortin goal and he also added a two pointer but the St.Dympnas quickly reasserted themselves. The two McNabbs registered again with Niall Sludden and Brian Gallagher all getting points with Dillon tagging on another three while Aidan Colton go their goal in the 48th minute.