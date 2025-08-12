ACL Div 2: Eglish maintain pursuit of the leaders

Stewartstown 3-6 Eglish 3-15

EGLISH are second in the table and only two points of the pace and they host leaders Clonoe on Wednesday night with the St.Patricks keeping up the pressure with a routine victory at struggling Stewartstown.

The Harps struck for a 10th minute Tyrone O’Neill goal but Eglish hit back with half back Conall McNulty finding the net and leading scorer Ethan Jordan notching a trio of points. Connor McElhatton then kicked a two pointer for Stewartstown but Eglish closed out the half with a Jordan brace and one from Seamus Muldoon to lead 1-8 to 1-4.

Advertisement

Jude Lowe had Stewartstown’s first score of the second half but that man Jordan was on fire as he added 1-4 in the third quarter. Conor Quinn and Shea O’Neill got Stewartstown goals with a Conor Holmes major for Eglish sandwiched in between before Jordan took his personal haul to 1-12 with two late points.

Aghyaran 3-14 Coalisland 3-11

AGHYARAN produced their best performance of the season to date to pick up a badly needed win in their attempt to get away from the lower regions of the Division two table when damaging Coalisland’s playoff hopes.

Barry McLaughlin got an early goal for the St.Davogs but points from Tiernan Quinn, Sean Corr and Donal Sherridan had the Fianna in front. Just before the break though a shot from Cormac McHugh went into the danger area were Benny Gallen caused havoc and the ball ended up in the net to leave it all square at the break, 2-2 to 0-8.

Eoghan McHugh opened the second half scoring and that was followed by a superb two pointer from Ethan McHugh. Cathaoir Quinn got a Fianna goal but Aghyaran responded through Ronan McHugh (2), Ethan McHugh (3) and Brian Penrose. The visitors kept plugging away and they got late goals from Niall Devlin and James McCann but either side of those scores Eoghan McHugh got an Aghyaran major to ensure a priceless win.

Drumquin 1-16 Greencastle 1-5

NEWLY promoted Drumquin’s home form is going to go a long way to ensuring their Intermediate status as they moved into double figures in the points column with a comprehensive win over a Greencastle side who went into this encounter as favourites.

Advertisement

The Wolfe Tones were at the pitch of the game from the start as they kicked the opening seven points with Oisin Gormley getting a couple of two pointers. Mark Carson opened the visitors account in the 14th minute and three Cahir McCullagh points coupled with a successful Carson penalty left Greencastle only trailing by the minimum at the break.

From a Greencastle point of view the least said about the second half the better as they managed just a Carson free in the 52nd minute. Drumquin on the other hand took over with a Gormley goal helping him t a personal haul of 1-10 on the day with Sean McDonagh, Matty McDermott and Finucane Glackin among their scorers as well.

Fintona 2-13 Naomh Eoghan 1-15

FINTONA are one of a number of clubs fighting to get away from the danger zone in Division two and they received a huge shot in the arm when a brilliant second half display saw them get the better of Naomh Eoghan for what was only their second win of the campaign.

Conan Hegarty (2) and Jared Brogan had first half points for the Pearses but they looked to be in trouble as they trailed 1-7 to 0-4. Aidan McSorley and Conor Langan scored a trio of points each for the visitors with the latter getting an injury time goal into the bargain.

In the third quarter Brogan and Hegarty both landed two pointers to spark a revival. McSorley and Eamon McGovern responded for the visitors but a five minute spell that yielded goals from Cathal Starrs and Aaron McCarney either side of a McCarney two pointer helped turn the game on its head. Eoin Devine did get a late two pointer for Naomh Eoghan but Fintona held on to take the spoils.

Beragh 1-18 Aghaloo 0-11

DESPITE being without the services of their top marksman Conor Owens the Red Knights still had too much firepower for Aghaloo at St.Marys Park for a result that leaves the visitors looking over their shoulders.

Niall Owens, Martin Rodgers and Jack Campbell traded first half points with Jason Mulgrew, Rory McGlone and Niall McElroy before a 22nd minute Oisin Donnelly goal gave Beragh a 1-8 to 0-6 cushion at the turnover.

Ryan McCarron, Jay Douglas and Mulgrew had second half scores for Aghaloo but they were always chasing the game. The experienced Rodgers was in fine form with half a dozen points in the second period including two pointers from play and a free with Cathal Owes, Campbell and Sean McCann also on target as they moved up to 5th in the table.

Rock 2-17 Owen Roes 2-16

ROCK have found a bit of form at just the right time as they had the minimum to spare at home to Owen Roes for wat was their third win on the spin as they edge closer to safety.

Liam Nugent and Shane Murphy had early Rock points with Cathal McShane and Tony Devine both weighing in with a brace for the visitors. Nugent then got a Rock goal as they moved in front but McShane responded in kind at the other end of the field as Rock led 1-9 to 1-7 at halftime.

Peter Kirk and McShane had early second half Owen Roes points but scores from Nugent and Thomas Mackle coupled with a Caolan Chada goal left it 2-14 to 1-11. With McShane though in imperious form the visitors rallied as the former Tyrone start claimed another goal as well as a two pointer on is way to a personal haul of 2-9 but his efforts just came up short.