ACL Div 2 round-up: Clonoe and Moy coast to victories

ACL DIVISION 2 ROUND-UP

Clonoe 2-19 Drumquin 0-8

CLONOE continue to set the pace in Intermediate football and in truth their one hundred percent record was never in any doubt here as they secured a convincing win over Drumquin at O’Rahilly Park.

The Wolfe Tones have had a decent run lately to haul themselves away from the danger zone and while they battled hard in the first half they managed just a single point after the break. Former Tyrone attacker Connor McAliskey bagged the first goal with Tommy Taggert and Darragh McGrath among the points as they led 1-9 to 0-7 at the turnaround, Oisin Gormley and Finnen Patterson the Drumquin marksmen.

The second half proved to be one way traffic as the Rahillys seized complete control McAliskey took his personal haul to 1-7 with Taggert, Ciaran Corr, Ryan McCabe and Ryan Morrow all registering points as well while Declan McClure got their second major.

Moy 4-22 Stewartstown 3-9

MICHAEL Conroy was in devastating scoring form as he played a major role in Moy maintaining their unbeaten record to keep the pressure on league leaders Clonoe.

He finished with an outstanding 2-11 to his name with his two gaols coming from penalties at the beginning and end of the first half. Moy had 1-3 on the board inside four minutes with Ryan Coleman getting a couple of points.

Dylan McElhatton hit back with a Harps goal before Adam Donaghy and Shea O’Neill exchanged majors. In first half injury time a Conroy two pointer was followed by his second penalty to leave it 3-11 to 2-6.

An early second half goal from Liam McGeary meant that there was no way back for Stewartstown. O’Neill had points while McElhatton got his second goal but scores from Michael Conroy, Declan Conroy, Cathaoir Hughes and Coleman kept them at bay.

Rock 0-18 Killeeshil 2-11

SHANE Murphy proved to be the Rock hero with a brace of late two point frees as the home side came from behind to beat Killeeshil in what could prove to be a pivotal result for both sides.

It means that Rock have now taken five points from their last four games to edge closer to safety while Killeeshil will be wondering what they have to do to break their points duck. It was Rock who led 0-9 to 1-3 at halftime thanks to points from Conor McGarrity, Thomas Mackle and Murphy, Packie McMullan with the Killeeshil goal.

In the second half Tomas Hoy, Gary Reilly and Conall Monaghan had Killeeshil points while Luke Donnelly got their second goal. The McGarrity brothers Conor and Aidan replied for Rock and with time running out Murphy proved to be the saviour with those two late strikes taking his personal haul to 0-6.

Coalisland 1-21 Greencastle 1-20

THIS was the game of the day in Intermediate football and it lived up to expectations as a late Tiernan Quinn free won it for the Fianna against Greencastle at Father Campbell Park to keep alive their title hopes.

Greencastle were boosted by a Sean Warnock goal with only two minutes gone on the clock. Cahir McCullagh and Mark Carson added points but Cathaoir Quinn, Donal Sheeran and Peter Herron all registered for the home side before a 26th minute Tiernan Quinn goal enabled them to lead 1-12 to 1-9 at the interval.

Herron, Tiernan Quinn and Sheeran had third quarter points for Coalisland but two pointers from Warnock, McCullagh and Carson had Greencastle level with less then five minutes to go before Quinn popped over the crucial winning free.

Kildress 1-14 Aghyaran 0-15

AFTER six games Kildress looked to be in big trouble with only wo points to their name but this 4th victory on the spin has gone a long way to ensuring their safety while deepening the worries of opponents Aghyaran.

This was one of the St.Davogs best displays of the campaign as they raced into an early lead thanks to points from Barry McLaughlin and Ethan McHugh (2). Shea Quinn responded for the Wolfe Tones but efforts two pointers from Ronan McHugh and Ronan McNamee helped Aghyaran establish a 0-9 to 0-3 interval advantage.

The McHughes Ethan, Eoghan and Ronan all had third quarter points for the visitors but then the game slipped from their grasp. Kildress hit 1-6 without reply with Quinn getting the goal and a few points with Shea Treacy and Phillip Lennon also registering. Quinn and McNamee traded late two pointers as Kildress held on for a massive result.

Eglish 2-23 Naomh Eoghan 0-16

TWO goals inside a four minute spell midway through the opening half helped lay the foundations for a routine win for Eglish over Naomh Eoghan at Connolly Park to remain in title contention going into the final third of the league campaign.

Enda O’Donnell got the first major in the 13th minute and top scorer Ethan Jordan found the net four minutes later. Conall McNulty and Ryan McKenna had Eglish points and while the visitors rallied through scores from Eoin Devine, Kevin Gallagher and Piaras McSorley they still trailed 2-10 to 0-7.

Aidan McSorley landed a trio of points in the opening five minutes of the second half to give hope of a fightback but that was soon quelled. Jordan, Cono Holmes and McNulty all pointed and while Naomh Eoghan had further scores from Conor Langan and Devine three late two pointers from frees from the boot of Jordan settled it.