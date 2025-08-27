ACL Div 2 round-up: Clonoe complete perfect campaign

ACL DIVISION TWO ROUND-UP

Clonoe 5-17 Beragh 3-9

WITH the league title already safely tucked away the only thing at stake here at O’Rahilly Park was could Clonoe complete a perfect campaign and they did just that after a strong second half display against Beragh.

There was little between the sides at the break with the Rahillys in front 1-8 to 1-7. Connor McAliskey got their goal with Ciaran Corr and Daire Devlin among their points while Oisin Treacy got the Red Knights goal with Mattie and Ben McSorley getting all but one of their points between them.

Matthew McSorley converted a second half penalty while Conor McNamee also found the net. Tommy Taggert, PJ Lavery, Fintan McClure and Pauric Taggart all raised green flags.

Aghaloo 3-14 Eglish 4-16

EGLISH made the short trip to play Aghaloo and they secured the two points to finish runners up in the Division which could mean automatic promotion if Clonoe complete the double.

The visitors enjoyed a blistering opening quarter scoring three goals to give them an advantage that they were never to lose. Luke Donnelly scored a goal after only two minutes with Matthew McGleenan and Emmet McKenna also finding the net during that spell. Jody McGlone responded with an Aghaloo goal but the hosts trailed 3-8 to 1-8 at the turnaround.

Ethan Jordan and Dan Muldoon swapped second half points with McGlone and Niall McElroy before Ruairi McGlone and McElroy got goals as Aghaloo closed the gap to three. Eglish though closed the game out with Ryan McKenna getting a fourth goal.

Coalisland 4-17 Moy 1-17

TEN minutes into the second half at Father Campbell Park Moy were seven clear and looked set to finish second in the table but Coalisland turned thing around in spectacular fashion to take the spoils.

The visitors led 1-10 to 0-9 at halftime thanks to a Jamie Coleman goal in the second minute, Ryan Coleman (3) and Michael Conroy (2) with their points that all came from outside the arc. Tiernan Quinn, Niall Devlin and Michael McKernan were among the scorers for the Fianna.

The Conroy brothers Michael and Declan as well as the Coleman siblings Jamie and Ryan stretched that advantage early in the second period but then Coalisland fought back with Ruairi McHugh prominent in midfield. McHugh got a goal as did Sean L Corr, James McCann and Quinn.

Naomh Eoghan 1-19 Killeeshil 0-14

THERE was nothing at stake here for either side as Naomh Eoghan ended a successful league campaign with a convincing win at home to Killeeshil. Tiernan Mayse bagged the only goal of the game in the 11th minute and the winners never looked back.

Conor Langan, Turlough McNamee, Gary Duffy and Niall Mayse all had first half points Ciaran Reilly and Ronan O’Neill on target for Killeeshil. Reilly and Michael O’Neill both landed two pointers for the St.Marys with Darragh Neill and Conor McCool getting on the scoresheet.

Aghyaran 1-12 Stewartstown 1-16

STEWARTSTOWN finished their campaign with a victory in Aghyaran but from their point of view it could be a case of too little too late as defeat away to Killeeshil a few days earlier means that they finish bottom of the table.

The Harps dominated the opening half to establish a 0-10 to 0-3 lead with points coming from Macaulay Quinn, Kyran Robinson, Dylan McElhatton and Tieran Rushe, Odhran Browne, Brian Penrose and Pearse Goan the marksmen for the St.Davogs. Goan had a fine second half for Aghyaran scoring a goal as well as five points, two from outside the arc, but Stewartstown still managed to keep their noses in front.

Rushe got a 49th minute goal and Stephen Talbot and Robinson tagged on points, Goan’s goal coming in injury time at the end of the game.

Fintona 0-15 Owen Roes 2-21

OWEN Roes collected a second win of the weekend with this victory away to Fintona but it wasn’t enough for them to secure a promotion playoff berth.

The Roes started well with points from Adam Coyle (2), Cathal McShane, Mickey Dooher and Dara Dooher to lead 0-5 to 0-1. Fintona closed the gap with efforts from Jared Brogan and Mark McGlinn before a trio of McShane scores left it 0-10 to 0-7 at half-time.

Oran Hughes, Brogan and Niall Donnelly had second half points for the Pearses but Owen Roes were always on top as they upped the ante. Niall McAleer kicked three points with Coyle on target as well but the star of the show was the inform McShane as he scored two goals, one of which was a penalty, to finish with a fantastic 2-11 to his name.

Kildress 1-12 Greencastle 2-14

GREENCASTLE came from behind at half-time to take the spoils from their trip to Gortacladdy against a Kildress side who will be happy the way that the second half of their campaign went despite this reversal.

An early Philip Lennon penalty gave the Wolfe Tones a lead and they greeted the short whistle 1-5 to 0-6 in front. Cahir McCullagh, Eoghan Conway and Ryan Gumley had points for the visitors with Jonny Connolly and Shea Quinn responding for Kildress.

Conway and Quinn traded points on the restart before Cormac Loughran landed a score from outside the arc for the Wolfe Tones. It was at this stage that Greencastle enjoyed a purple patch that effectively won them the game as Mark Carson and Sean Warnock scored goals either side of points from McCullagh, Sean Fox and Gumley.

Rock 4-19 Drumquin 0-16

ROCK go into the Championship as one of the form sides in Intermediate football as they stretched their unbeaten run to seven games with an emphatic win at home to Drumquin.

Aidan McGarrity got the St.Patricks goal in the first half. Peter Loughran, Francie Bloomer, Thomas Mackle and Shane Murphy contributed points with Shane Skelton, Matty McDermott and Sean McDonagh on target for the Tones.

McGarrity bagged his second major on the restart with Loughran and Padraig Ward getting their other majors. Skelton finished with 0-8 to his name for Drumquin with Ciaran Quinn and the evergreen Ryan McCallion also finding the range. Loughran ended up with 1-5 for Rock on a day when Ryan McDonald, Cormac O’Neill and Conor Owens also scored.