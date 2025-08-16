ACL Div 2 round-up: Coleman hits late winner for Moy

ACL DIVISION TWO ROUND-UP

Moy 1-16 Beragh 1-15

MOY are back up to second place in their pursuit of unbeaten leaders Clonoe but they had to pull out all the stops to edge the verdict against visiting Beragh on home soil.

The visitors were the better side in the first half and were full value for their 0-11 to 0-7 lead. Martin Rodgers, Jack Campbell and Tiernan McCrystal were among the points for the Red Knights with Michael Conroy, Declan Conroy and Ryan Coleman replying for Moy.

Moy improved after the break and a Jamie Coleman goal had them in front. Michael Conroy took his haul to 0-8 but Beragh weren’t going away with scores from Fiachra Donnelly, Matthew McSorley and McCrystal keeping them in touch. In the final minute of normal time a Jonny Woods goal levelled matters but there was still time for Ryan Coleman to get the winner with his fourth of the night.

Fianna return to winning ways

Coalisland 2-17 Drumquin 0-18

After losing two games in a frow away from home it was imperative that Coalisland returned to winning ways and they just did that at Father Campbell Park as two second half goals saw them come from behind at the interval.

The Wolfe Tones have been playing well of late and with Oisin Gormley, Sean McDonagh and Finnen Patterson all making their mark they established a 0-11 to 0-9 lead. The Fianna had first half points from Tiernan Quinn, Peter Herron and Cormac O’Hagan.

In the first attack of the second half Sean Corr scored a Coalisland goal before Fionn McHugh and Bailey Leonard added points. Gormley hit another few for the visitors but the home side fired over scores from Quinn, Donal Sheeran and Ruairi Campbell before a Leonard goal five minutes from time effectively sealed it.

Aghaloo 1-24 Aghyaran 1-14

THIS was a must win game for both sides with Aghaloo producing a brilliant display to come out on top to move out of the bottom four and leave their opponents Aghyaran in trouble in third bottom spot.

Aghaloo greeted the short whistle 0-12 to 0-8 in front and in truth they never really looked back. Niall McElroy hit 0-5 with Jody McGlone getting a two pointer and his brother Rory scoring a brace as well, Ethan, Eoghan and Ronan McHugh all with scores from outside the arc for the St.Davogs.

A free from Eoghan McHugh was all that Aghyaran could must in the third quarter as Aghaloo turned the screw with points from Mickey Maguire, Rory McGlone and McElroy. Benny Gallen and Ronan McHugh had Aghyaran points but a McElroy goal ensured victory for Aghaloo despite a consolation major from Ronan McHugh.

Killeeshil 0-14 Fintona 1-11

LUKE Donnelly proved to be the hero for Killeeshil with what could still be a priceless equaliser as they shared the spoils with fellow strugglers Fintona at St.Marys Park.

Killeeshil were the better side in the first half and that was reflected on the scoreboard as they established a 0-9 to 0-4 advantage thanks to points from Ciaran Reilly, Packie McMullan and Tomas Hoy, Eoghan Hegarty and Jared Brogan with scores for the Pearses.

A Caolan Donnelly goal took Fintona right back into the game coupled with points from Aaron McCarney, Hegarty and Brogan. McMullan and Reilly had three two pointers on the day between them but they still trailing with the clocking ticking away until that late Donnelly effort ensured their second stalemate of the campaign.

Owen Roes 4-16 Stewartstown 1-11

OWEN Roes may have been without their talisman and top scorer Cathal McShane but they still produced a superb team performance to comfortably get the better of a Stewartstown side who now find themselves joint bottom of the table as a result of this defeat.

It was close in the opening quarter as the sides shared eight points with Shea O’Neill and Niall McAleer getting a couple each for their respective teams.

McAleer then got the first goal and the winners never looked back Peter Kirk added a couple of points with Dara Dooher and Conor O’Neill getting gaols to leave it 3-8 to 0-6 at halftime, O’Neill and Dan Lowe with Harps points.

Cuaimhi O’Neill got a second half goal for the visitors with Anton Coyle scoring a couple of points but Owen Roes were always in control with Aidan Hegarty landing 1-2 and Dooher four points as they won with plenty to spare.

Naomh Eoghan 0-13 Kildress 4-17

KILDRESS are one of the form sides in Intermediate football at present and after being in the danger zone just a month ago this sixth win in a row means that they are now pushing for the promotion playoffs.

The Wolfe Tones led 1-8 to 0-8 at halftime before assuming complete control in the second half. Shea Quinn was once again the go to man in the scoring stakes with 2-6 to his name with one of his goals coming from a rebound after his penalty had been saved.

Oisin McDonald and Caolan McNamee also raised green flags with Shea Loughran and Shea Tracey scoring a brace of points each. Aidan McSorley top scored for Naomh Eoghan with Niall Mayse and Brendan Boyle getting their names on the scoresheet as well.

Greencastle 0-18 Rock 0-19

ROCK are another side who have escaped to safety thanks to a winning run of results with their latest triumph, their fourth on the spin, coming on their travels at Greencastle.

Greencastle have lost a few games lately but they led 0-11 to 0-9 here at halftime with Sean Warnock, Cahir McCullagh and Sean Conneely providing points, Shane Murphy and Diarmaid Carroll on target for the visitors.

The sides were level four times during the game as Warnock and McCullagh both finished with 0-5 each and Miceal McCann on the mark as well. Thomas Mackle, Aidan McGarrity, Murphy and Carroll tagged on Rock points and with the sides level late scores from Enda McWilliams and Peter Loughran won it for them.