ACL Div 2 round-up: Drumquin back to winning ways

ACL DIVISION 2 ROUND-UP

Drumquin 1-21 Stewartstown 2-14

DRUMQUIN returned to winning ways against Stewartstown with a fourth victory in five outings lifting them into the top half of the table and leaving their opponents in trouble.

Advertisement

Oisin Gormley got the Wolfe Tones off to a good start with a two pointer but the Hars responded instantly with a 4th minute Shea O’Neill goal. O’Neill, Dan Lowe and Stephen Talbot then tagged on points as the visitors enjoyed a good spell. It was Drumquin though who led 0-10 to 1-5 at halftime thanks to scores from Gormley, Ronan Strain and Sean McDonagh.

McDonagh and Gormley added to that advantage on the restart but by the 39th minute the sides were level after points from O’Neill and Tiernan Rushe were followed by an O’Neill goal. Ruairi Dillon and Gormley traded two pointers from frees but despite further scores from Lowe it was Drumquin who took the spoils with Frankie McAlynn getting their goal and Gormley finishing with 0-11.

Rock 1-19 Kildress 3-17

GAMES between these two near neighbours are always keenly contested and this one was no different with Kildress holding off a late fightback from Rock to claim a brace of crucial points.

The home side began well with points from Liam Nugent, Aidan McGarrity and Conor McGarrity but a brace of two pointers from Shea Treacy had the sides level. Johnny Connolly then hit a two pointer and Shea Quinn got a couple of pointers before full back Callum Holland fired in a goal. Rock responded with a Nugent major but then Quinn palmed in and that left Kildress leading 2-11 to 1-9.

Quinn and Philip Lennon cancelled out early second half Rock scores from Aidan McGarrity and Nugent to go five clear again. Aidan McGarrity though hit a third two pointer with Shea Daly also registering from outside the arc to leave the minimum between the sides before Corey Holland got a decisive third goal.

Coalisland 3-21 Fintona 1-8

Advertisement

COALISLAND put back to back defeats behind them at the weekend when they turned on the style at Father Campbell Park to comfortably get the better of visiting Fintona.

Peter Herron set the tone with a goal in the opening attack and while Aaron McCarney and Conan Hegarty responded for the Pearses you got the felling that it was going to be a long night for them. Tiarnan Quinn, Bailey Leonard, Cormac O’Hagan, Niall Devlin and Donal Sheeran all had Fianna points before a McCarney two pointer coupled with a Caolan Donnelly goal left it 1-11 to 1-4 at the break.

Coalisland dominated the third quarter with Quinn hitting a trio of points and Oisin McHugh grabbing a goal. McCarney and Hegarty had Fintona scores but Quinn, Herron and Sheeran cancelled those out before Devlin put the icing on the cake with an injury time goal.

Aghaloo 2-17 Naomh Eoghan 1-15

NAOMH Eoghan went into this game as oner of the form sides in Intermediate football but Aghaloo produced their best display of the campaign to pick up their second win.

The visitors began like they meant business with points from Eoin Devine and Shay Gallagher coming either side of a Aidan McSorley goal all inside six minutes. Aghaloo though then enjoyed a purple patch of their own as they hit 1-3 without reply with Conor Mullen getting their goal and Niall McElroy and Ruairi McGlone among their points. McSorley had a two pointer but a McElroy major left it 2-7 to 1-7 at halftime.

McSorley, Kevin Gallagher, Devine and Conor Langan all had second half points for Naomh Eoghan but Aghaloo stayed ahead. Mullen, McElroy (4) and Jody McGlone (4) all registered with a two point score from the latter sealing victory.

Clonoe 2-17 Aghyaran 0-7

THESE two clubs are experiencing contrasting fortunes in Division two at the moment and it showed at O’Rahilly Park as Clonoe made it eight wins out of eight with a convincing won over Aghyaran.

On a night when the winners smashed through the 200 points barrier with scores to date the visitors forward line failed to score from play. Clonoe led 1-12 to 0-4 at halftime with Ciaran Corr getting their goal and Fintan McClure, Rhys Donnelly and Ryan McCabe featuring among their points, Benny Galln and halfback Caolan McGinity with a two pointer each for the St.Davogs.

Gallen got a second two pointer from another free with full back Cormac McHugh the other scorer for Aghyaran but it was Clonoe who continued to dominate. Corr, McClure, Connor McAliskey and PJ Lavery all featured among their points while Danny McNulty got their second goal.

Moy 0-16 Killeeshil 0-11

MOY maintained their perfect start to the campaign with victory over Killeeshil but while the game went along expected lines they had to work hard for the result against opponents still chasing their first points.

Moy led by double scores at halftime, 0-8 to 0-4, with midfielder Declan Conroy getting a brace of two pointers with his brother Michael also registering from outside the arc, Michael O’Neill and Packie McMullan among the Killeeshil marksmen.

While they were never able to pull away from Killeeshil the home side were still able to keep their opponents at arms length thanks to the exploits of Mark Gribben, Colm Cavanagh and Steve Donaghy in defence. The Conroy brothers finished with 0-5 each to their name with Cavanagh getting a couple as well on a day when McMullan, O’Neill and Tomas Hoy got all Killeeshil’s total between them.

Greencastle 1-18 Owen Roes 1-18

CATHAL McShane came to Owen Roes rescue with two late two pointers to earn his side a share off the spoils away to Greencastle for a result that keeps both sides in joint third place in the table.

The visitors made the early running with Aidan Hegarty hitting 1-2 and Michael Dooher and McShane getting points to establish a 1-4 to 0-3 lead. Greencastle hit back with points from Mark Carson and Cahir McCullagh but three from Stephen Kelly saw Owen Roes lead again before a Sean Warnock goal with the last kick of the half left Greencastle 1-10 to 1-8 in front.

Peter Kirk had a two pointer in the second half for Owen Roes but on a night when Carson and McCullagh finished with 0-7 each including scores from outside the arc the home side were four clear with time running out. Thats when McShane again came to the fore as Owen Roes got something to show for their efforts.