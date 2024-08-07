ACL Div 2 round-up: Goals the key for Owen Roes

Cookstown 0-13 Owen Roes 3-13

OWEN Roes secured two precious league points at Paddy Cullen Park on Monday evening to leapfrog over their opponents and out of the bottom three in the division two table.

The visitors dominated the first half and that was reflected on the scoreboard as they established a healthy 0-8 to 0-1 interval advantage. Cathal McShane (3), Conall McCormack (2), Conor O’Neill, Brendan Boggs and Ryan McShane were all on target for thew inners with Cookstown’s sole response coming from Ronan Donnelly.

Points from Conal Sheehy, Callan Kelly and Luke Neeson helped reduce the deficit on the restart but the Father Rocks were undone in the 35th minute when Ronan McNulty fired in a goal. Matthew Carberry and Niall McMurray both hit a brace for the home side before Owen Roes midfielder Tony Devine got a 42nd minute goal.

Kelly hit four further points for Cookstown with Cathal McShane responding with a couple for Owen Roes before Devine grabbed his second major of the night in injury time at the end of the game.

Moortown 1-8 Naomh Eoghan 0-7

A GOAL five minutes from time proved to be the decisive score as Moortown came out on top at the Loughshore to ease themselves clear of danger and leave opponents Naomh Eoghan still one of three sides who are joint second from bottom in the table.

It was a contest that never rose to any great heights particularly in the first half with the St.Malachys leading 0-3 to 0-1 at the break. Liam Lawn and Rian Smith had points for the home side with Conor Langan contributing Naomh Eoghan’s only first half score after four minutes.

It was score for score in the second half with Lawn, Brian McLernon, Smith, Kevin Gallagher, Brendan Boyle and Aidan McSorley on target for their respective sides. Only the minimum separated the sides with time running out but crucially the last score of the game was a Maty Conlon goal to give Moortown a vital victory.

Stewartstown 1-8 Moy 2-13

MOY moved joint top of the Intermediate league table when they emerged comfortable winners away to Stewartstown on Friday evening.

Twice the Harps had led in the early stages through points from Tiernan Rushe and Dan Lowe but that was as good as it got for them. The Coleman brothers Jamie and Ryan posted five points between them with Ryan Conroy getting a goal to leave Moy 1-6 to 0-4 in front at the short whistle.

Eoin McGeary exchanged points with Lowe on the restart before a Declan Conroy goal left Moy virtually out of sight. Dylan McElhatton did get a goal for the home side but it was Moy who finished the stronger with another trio of points from Jamie Coleman and one from Matthew Lavery.

Pearses turn on style in second half

Fintona 2-13 Drumragh 0-12

This was a massive win for Fintona as they came from behind at home to Drumragh to produce a superb second half display for a result that leaves the Sarsfields still bottom off the table.

A close first half was shaded by the visitors 0-6 to 0-5 with Eoin Montgomery, Tommy Murphy, Aaron McCarney, Jared Brogan and Conor McGoldrick among the points for their respective sides.

A Caolan Donnelly goal four minutes after the restart was the score that the Pearses needed and they never looked back. Cathal Starrs hit three points with McCarney and Oran Hughes also on target and while Montgomery, Murphy and Paddy Colgan responded for Drumragh a late second goal from Donnelly was the icing on the cake for the winners.

Aghyaran 1-16 Kildress 1-9

AGHYARAN remain tucked in behind the joint leaders in the Intermediate league table after proving too strong for Kildress on home soil.

Ronan McHugh and Benny Gallen converted early frees for the St.Davogs but they were rocked in the 16th minute when Shea Quinn scored a Kildress goal. That only stung the hosts into action and points from Eoghan McHugh, Tommy Dolan, Rona McHugh and Gallen either side of a 23rd minute Ciaran McGlinchey goal gave them a 1-10 to 1-3 interval lead.

Quinn, Phillip Lennon and Pauric Lagan helped narrow the gap in the third quarter but Aghyaran were always in control. Ronan McHugh took his personal haul to 0-9 with McGlinchey and Gallen tagging on further scores as they won with a bit to spare.

Clogher 1-17 Rock 0-13

CLOGHER have been playing well without perhaps getting the results that they deserve but this won at home to Rock was vital for the Eire Ogs as it lifted them out of the bottom three.

There was little between the two sides in the opening period at St.Patricks Park. Ryan McCaughey and Eoin Mellon weighed in with three points each for Clogher with Cillian Barkey also on target to leave them 0-10 to 0-8 in front, Aidan McGarrity, Shane Murphy and Conor McGarrity among the Rock marksmen.

Shea Daly and Aidan McGarrity had second half points for Rock but it was Clogher who assumed control. McCaughey hit another three points with Conor Shields and Marc McConnell featuring on the scoresheet as well before a late Finbar McCaughey goa ensured victory for them.

Moortown 2-5 Cookstown 3-6

COOKSTOWN made the short trip to Moortown were they secured a crucial victory which was enough to lift them out of the bottom three in the Intermediate league table.

Moortown will look back on a disastrous first half when they failed to register a single score. Cookstown weren’t that prolific either but a Nial McMurray brace coupled with efforts from Michael McElhatton and Matthew Carberry left them four to the good at the turnaround.

Three minutes into the second half Moortown finally opened their account with a Rian Smith goal and when Blaine Ran landed a long range point it was game on. McElhatton converted a 50th minute penalty and McMurray gave the visitors breathing space with another goal four minutes later. Shea and Liam Lawn replied with points and when Matty Conlon got a last minute goal only the minimum separated the two sides but McElhatton made the points safe with his second goal deep into injury time.

Owen Roes 0-8 Beragh 0-10

BERAGH have struggled for consistency this season to date but on Friday evening they produced a battling second half performance to come from four points down to secure victory at Owen Roes.

Two Conor Owens frees were all that they had to show for their first half efforts as Owen Roes were on top. Cathal McShane hit three points with Conor O’Neill getting a brace and Ryan Devine also on target to leave them in a good position.

The Red Knights came out for the second half with all guns blazing as they reeled off six points without response from Conor Owens (3), Cathal Owens, Paddy McCann and Aaron Treacy. Cathal and Gerard McShane had Owen Roes’ second half scores but Beragh kept their noses in front thanks to points from McCann and Conor Owens.

Naomh Eoghan 0-10 Derrylaughan 2-11

DERRYLAUGHAN are one of three sides who are currently joint second in the table after a comfortable win away to a Naomh Eoghan side who remain in danger after this reversal.

The home side failed to score from play in the first half with Conor Traynor their sole marksman with a brace of frees and a “45”, Tomas Carney and Conor Hughes with points for a Kevin Barrys side who greeted the short whistle 0-6 to 0-3 ahead.

In the second half the Loughshore men had goals from Stephen McGrath and Caolan Hughes with Carney taking his personal haul to 0- to make sure of victory despite a brace each from Eoin Devine, Eoin Bradley and Aidan McSorley for the hosts.