ACL Div 2 round-up: Killeeshil win key basement battle

ACL DIVISION 2 ROUND-UP

Killeeshil 2-23 Stewartstown 1-15

IT was all or nothing at St.Marys Park and Killeeshil picked a good time to produce their best display of the season to secure their first win for a result that means that Stewartstown are relegated (unless they win the championship) and Killeeshil are into the playoffs.

The Harps began the better of the two sides as they raced into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead thanks to points from Gareth Devlin (2), Macaulay Quinn and Dan Lowe. Keeper Ciaran Reilly and Devlin then swapped points before Killeeshil seized control. Dillon O’Neill and Packie McMullan both hit two pointers with Ruairi O’Neill getting a 21st minute goal as the home side led 1-12 to 0-7.

Stewartstown made a bright start to the second half as well as Dylan McElhatton and Stephen Talbot had points and Quinn a 40th minute goal but Gary Reilly had a two pointer in between those scores.

Any thoughts that the Harps had of mounting a comeback were quickly dispelled in a four minute spell as Killeeshil hit 1-3 without reply with Luke Donnelly and Ruairi O’Neill among the points either side of a goal from attacking half back Michael Carty.

Devlin landed another trio of scores with Lowe and Tiernan Rushe on target as well but it was Killeeshil’s night with midfielder McMullan taking his personal haul to 0-6 with another two pointer and Donnelly and Eoin Neill hitting the target as well.

Drumquin 0-8 Moy 6-13

MOY’S win away to Drumquin may have proved in vein in their race for the league title but it was still an impressive display with teenager Liam McGeary grabbing all the headlines.

He bagged three first half goals and added a fourth major in the second period on his way to a fantastic personal haul of 4-3. Michael Conroy also found the net as Moy led 4-4 to 0-3 at the break, Finnen Patterson among the scorers for the Wolfe Tones.

Patterson added another couple of scores with Eoin Skelton and Oisin Rodgers also on target but it was only academic as Drumquin lost for the first time at home this season. McGeary and Declan Conroy added goals in the second half with Jamie Coleman, Ryan Coleman and Ryan Lavery also on target as they won with plenty to spare.

Eglish 3-22 Kildress 2-17

IN the end eight point separated the two sides at Connolly Park but that scoreline doesn’t do justice to a Kildress side who saw their seven game winning streak come to an end at the hands of Eglish.

The game was less than sixty seconds old when Seamus Muldoon fired to the net. Ryan McKenna also added a first half major with Ethan Jordan and Nathan Horsfield among the points as Eglish established a 2-10 to 1-8 advantage. Corey Holland got the goal for the Tones with Shea Quinn and the superb Shea Tracey among their points.

Quinn, Tracey and Caolan McNamee shared second half points with Jordan while Oisin McDonald got a second goal for the visitors. With only five minutes left to play the sides were level but Eglish then upped the tempo with Jordan taking his tally to 0-13 and Matthew McGleenan bursting through to fire to the net in the last attack.

Rock 1-12 Aghaloo 1-12

THERE was little at stake here between two sides who went into tis game on the back of recent good form and it ended in a stalemate after Niall McElroy hot a last gasp goal for Aghaloo.

The visitors pulled out a decent run of results when it mattered most as did Rock who won five on the trot before this stalemate. Aghaloo led 0-9 to 0-7 at the break with Padraig Ward, Conor Owens, Conor Quinn and Harry McGinn among the points for their respective sides.

James O’Hara and Quinn had second half points for Aghaloo but Rock turned things around to get their noses in front as Ward and Padraig Mullan raised white flags while Owens scored a goal. The home side looked the likely winners until McElroy’s late strike.

Beragh 1-15 Coalisland 3-17

COALISLAND ensured their place in the promotion playoffs when they travelled to St.Marys Park and produced a fine performance to topple Beragh.

Donal Sheeran and Cormac O’Hagan put the Fianna into an early lead before Beragh hit back through Oisin Donnelly, Mattie McSorley and Sean McCann. We then had two gaols in a minute from Mark Hamilton and Darragh McKennas before Michael McKernan got a brace of points. In the closing stages of the half Sheeran got a goal to leave it 2-5 to 1-6.

Sheeran and McSorley exchanged points on the restart before the Fianna hit 1-2 without reply with Peter Herron getting the goal. McSorley weighed in with a brace of two pointers for the Red Knights but score from Tiernan Quinn, Sheeran and Herron ensured victory for the visitors.

Owen Roes 2-15 Naomh Eoghan 1-10

OWEN Roes secured local bragging rights when a strong opening quarter helped lay the foundations for a comfortable win at home to Naomh Eoghan.

Tony Devine, Catha McShane (2), Stephen Kelly (2) and Aidan Hegarty all had points with Hegarty also getting their goal as they led 1-8 to 0-2. The visitors dominated the remainder of the half but their shooting let them down although Conor Langan and Aidan McSorley did register points.

In the second half Peter Kirk and Conall McCormack exchanged points with Piaras McSorley. Langan and Shea Gallagher before a well taken 48th minute goal from the boot of Conor O’Neill put the issue beyond any doubt. Naomh Eoghan did get a goal late on via Gallagher but it was only of consolation value.