ACL Div 2 round-up: Late Traynor free shocks Fianna

Coalisland 2-13 Naomh Eoghan 1-17

CONOR Traynor proved to be the Naomh Eoghan hero at Father Campbell Park on Thursday evening as he held his nerve to convert a two point free three minutes into injury time to inflict a first defeat of the campaign on Coalisland.

The visitors dominated early on as they established a 0-5 to 0-1 lead thanks to efforts from Conor Langan (3), Aidan McSorley (2) and Dabhog McNamee. Gradully though the Fianna began to play their way into the game and points from Peter Herron, Cathaoir Quinn and Tiernan Quinn saw them turn things around to lead by the minimum at the interval.

Eoin Devine and Tiernan Mayse had the opening two scores of the second half but then Sean L Corr got a 33rd minute Coalisland goal. McSorley and Langan swapped points with Ruairi McHugh and Herron before Corr got his second major. The hosts looked to be on top at this stage but Ryan Mayse then found the net in the 56th minute. Despite that setback Coalisland hit three in a row from the Quinn brothers as the lead changed hands again before Traynor had the final say.

Clonoe 4-17 Fintona 2-15

FINTONA produced a determined fightback in the second half at O’Rahilly Park but the damage had already been done as Clonoe’s opening period display laid the foundations for their fourth win on the bounce.

Fintan McClure bagged a brace of goals with Rhys Donnelly also finding the net while Darragh McGrath, Tommy Taggert, James Taggart and Declan McClure were among the points as Clonoe greeted the short whistle 3-9 to 0-4 in front.

In the second half a series of points from Aaron McCarney and Peter McGlinn coupled with a goal from Eugene Liam McCarroll saw the Pearses close the gap but they had left themselves with too much to do. Clonoe kept the scoreboard ticking over with points while Taggert took his personal haul to 1-5 with their third goal.

Killeeshil 0-12 Eglish 0-21

THIS local derby pitted together two sides who are at opposite ends of the Intermediate table and the result went according to the formbook as Eglish maintained their perfect start to the season to leave Killeeshil still chasing their first points.

There was only a dozen minutes gone on the clock and the signs were already looking ominous for Killeeshil as they trailed 0-8 to 0-1 with Ethan Jordan bang in form for the visitors. Points from Packie McMullan and Tomas Hoy saw the home side reduce the deficit to 0-10 to 0-5 at halftime.

In the second half Eglish were always on top with Jordan finishing with 0-13 to his name with his haul including four two pointers. Conor McCann also hit a two pointe for the visitors with Turlough Muldoon and Colm Byrne getting on the scoresheet as well. McMullan kicked 0-7 for the St.Marys including a brace of two point frees while home keeper Ciaran Reilly saved a Jordan penalty.

Moy 2-15 Rock 0-16

MOY had to pull out all the stops in the second half to ensure that they made it four wins out of four against a Rock side who belied their lowly league position with a battling display.

The home side greeted the halftime whistle with their noses just in front by 0-10 to 0-9 thanks to points from top scorer Michael Conroy, Eoin McGeary and Declan Conroy. Scores from Liam Nugent, Shane Murphy and Aidan McGarrity helped Rock stay in the hunt and hoping that there was a big second half ahead for them.

Crucially though the Tir na Ogs got the only two goals in the contest via Declan Conroy and McGeary and that gave them the springboard to go on and claim victory. The superb Colm Cavanagh was among their points as were Jamie Coleman and Diarmuid Quinn and despite Nugent, Murphy and McGarrity finishing with a dozen between them and Diarmaid Carroll also on target it wasn’t enough for Rock to break their duck.

Beragh 0-18 Greencastle 2-11

TWO sides who were uneaten went into battle here at St.Marys Park and as expected it went right to the wire with an Oisin Donnelly point in injury time winning the day for the Red Knights.

Johnny Woods and Donnelly had early Beragh points but then Greencastle enjoyed a good spell. Mark Carson weighed in with four points including a two pointer while Enda Clarke scored an 18th minute goal. In the second quarter the Red Knights hit back with four points from Conor Owens and two from Donnelly to lead 0-10 to 1-6.

Sean Fox levelled matters on the restart before a Tiernan Teague two pointer had the visitors in front. The scoring exploits of Owens though stood out for Beragh although a second Clarke goal helped Greencastle get level despite going down to fourteen men. It looked like ending in a stalemate until Donnelly got the winner, although Greencastle felt that the game should have been a draw as they believed the score wasn’t correct.

Stewartstown 1-8 Kildress 3-20

IT may be early days in the campaign but you got the feeling that this was already a massive game for both sides and it was Kildress who produced an outstanding attacking display to get their first points on the board at the expense of Stewartstown.

Dan Lowe fired in a goal for the Harps in the 12th minute but sixty seconds later Corey Holland responded in kind at the other end of the field and the Wolfe Tones never looked back. Shea Quinn landed a couple of two pointers with Tiernan McNally also on target as they established a 1-9 to 1-3 interval lead.

Conor Quinn and Lowe had second half points for the Harps but they struggled to really make an impact against the well organised visitors. Holland got his second goal before Phillip Lennon converted a penalty on a night when Quinn was once again their go to man for scores with 0-11 to his name.

Drumquin 2-17 Aghaloo 1-10

TWO sides who won promotion last season went head to head here with vital points at stake as they both chased an opening win and it was Drumquin who took the honours thanks to the scoring prowess of Oisin Gormley.

There was little between the sides in the opening period and in fact it was Aghaloo who led 1-6 to 1-5 at halftime. Ruairi McGlone got their goal with Tiernan Donnelly adding a few points. Finnuane Glackin got the Drumquin goal with Gormley among their points.

Sean McDonagh and Oisin McMenamin kicked points for the Tones but Aghaloo stay in the hunt thanks to scores from Donnelly, McGlone and Conor Mullen. With only five minutes left to play it was still anybody’s game but then the winners hit 1-4 without reply with Gormley getting the goal on a night when he ended up with 1-13.